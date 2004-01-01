Search terms

    Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

    SP9885/35
    Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle
      Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

      SP9885/35

      Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle

      Experience ultimate closeness and comfort with Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige. Cuts up to 0.00 mm close to the skin with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ Technology adapts to every contour of your face, even on a 7-day beard.

        Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle

          Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

            Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

            Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle

            Our closest shave, even on a 7-day beard

            • Skin-level closeness
            • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
            • Hydro SkinGlide coating
            • Ultraflex Suspension system
            • 7 years motor&battery lifetime
            Up to 0.00 mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System

            Up to 0.00 mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System

            Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary shaving system lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely and closely at skin level (up to 0.00 mm to the skin), without the blades even touching your skin. Precision at its best, for a clean shave until evening*.

            Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

            Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

            Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all of the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360 degree rotating blades that cut in all directions. With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level.

            Adapts to every contour with the Ultraflex Suspension System

            Adapts to every contour with the Ultraflex Suspension System

            The Ultraflex Suspension System with fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs in the neck. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.

            50% smoother* gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating

            50% smoother* gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating

            Our best protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 500,000 hydrophilic microtech beads per square centimetre, creating a 50%* smoother glide for maximum skin comfort.

            Built to last: 7 year motor and battery lifetime

            Built to last: 7 year motor and battery lifetime

            Our shaver motor and battery are engineered for durability with a 7 year motor & battery lifetime and its long lasting power ensures a powerful shave. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

            Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

            Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

            The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensing technology that reads hair density 500 times per second. The Power Adapt Sensor auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

            Ultimate speed and efficiency with the Top-Spin Digital Motor​

            Ultimate speed and efficiency with the Top-Spin Digital Motor​

            Maximum high-speed rotations for maximum efficiency. Our most advanced Top Spin Digital Motor ensures a precise shave for any facial contour or hair density.

            Customise your shave with Personal Comfort Settings

            Customise your shave with Personal Comfort Settings

            Adjust the speed of your shaver to low, medium or high speed with the Personal Comfort Settings. Personalise your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.

            Deep cleaning in just 1 minute with the Quick Cleaning Pod

            Deep cleaning in just 1 minute with the Quick Cleaning Pod

            Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10 x more effective than cleaning with water**. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

            Convenient charging with the Wireless Qi Pad

            Convenient charging with the Wireless Qi Pad

            Plugging in cords in wet areas is a thing of the past. Simply lay your cordless electric shaver on the Qi charging pad for a wireless charge.

            Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

            Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

            Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

            Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

            Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

            Change your look with the click-on beard styler. Choose from 5 length settings to create anything from a perfect stubble to a neatly trimmed short beard. The beard stylers' rounded tips and combs are designed to prevent skin irritation.

            Made with care for you and the planet

            Made with care for you and the planet

            At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. All our 9000 Prestige shavers are made with high-quality, long-lasting components and recyclable packaging, while our blades are made from 80% recycled steel and produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

            Click-on nose trimmer for nose and ear hair

            Click-on nose trimmer for nose and ear hair

            Removes nose and ear hair. Both the ProtecTrim technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure an easy and comfortable trim.

            Digital display with intuitive icons for convenience & ease

            Digital display with intuitive icons for convenience & ease

            The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3 digit (%) battery indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

            Fully charge your shaver in three hours with Qi charging pad

            Fully charge your shaver in three hours with Qi charging pad

            Use the Qi charging pad to charge the shaver in three hours. The powerful, lithium-ion battery keeps the shaver going just as strong, for years.

            Protects your shaver and accessories

            Protects your shaver and accessories

            The S9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a premium travel case to store all of your click-on accessories. Ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.

            60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

            This advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: 60 minutes of running time after a full charge, or a quick charge for one shave.

            Technical Specifications

            • Accessories

              SmartClick
              • Beard styler
              • Nose trimmer
              Pouch
              Premium pouch
              Quick Clean Pod
              • Yes
              • 1 cartridge included

            • Power

              Run time
              60 minutes
              Battery Type
              Li-Ion
              Charging
              • Qi-charging pad
              • 3 hours full charge
              • 18 min quick charge

            • Design

              Colour
              Bright Chrome
              Handle
              Ergonomic grip and handling
              Finishing
              Timeless elegance

            • Service

              Replacement head
              Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
              2 year warranty
              Yes

            • Shaving Performance

              Contour following
              Ultraflex Suspension system
              Shaving system
              • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
              • Hydro SkinGlide Coating
              SkinIQ technology
              • Top-spin digital motor
              • Power Adapt sensor
              • Personal Comfort settings

            • Ease of use

              Display
              % Battery Level Indicator
              Cleaning
              • Cable-free Quick Clean Pod
              • One-touch open
              • Fully washable
              Wet and Dry
              Wet and dry use

            • Durability

              Motor & Battery lifetime
              7 years

                  • Compared to predecessor
                  • * Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs water in the cartridge
