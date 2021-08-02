Search terms

    Shaver series 9000

    Wet and Dry electric shaver

    S9986/63
    Overall Rating / 5
    Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
      Shaver series 9000 Wet and Dry electric shaver

      S9986/63
      Overall Rating / 5

      with SkinIQ Technology

      • Helps you to shave with optimal pressure
      • Advanced precision for a closer shave*
      • Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes
      • Smooth gliding for better skin protection
      • Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving
            Wet and Dry electric shaver

            Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

            The most intelligent shaver powered by A.I gives you incredible skin comfort. Get feedback on shaving pressure to protect your skin, while cutting hair closer, even on 5-day beards. It senses, guides and adapts to your unique face.
            Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

            Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

            Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

            Advanced precision for a closer shave*

            Advanced precision for a closer shave*

            With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades shave close. The 72 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

            Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

            Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

            Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique via our GroomTribe app. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes**.

            Smooth gliding for better skin protection

            Smooth gliding for better skin protection

            A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 2000 micro-spheres that coat every square millimetre. Minimise irritation by reducing 25% of friction on skin***.

            Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

            Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

            The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

            Follows the contours of your face

            Follows the contours of your face

            Designed to follow the contours of your face, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.

            Master your technique with the Philips GroomTribe app

            Master your technique with the Philips GroomTribe app

            Pair your Philips electric shaver to the GroomTribe app and prepare to master your technique. Just track your progress and personalise your routine to achieve a shave that's both close and kind.

            Powerful cleaning pod for maintenance and hygiene

            Powerful cleaning pod for maintenance and hygiene

            10 x more effective than cleaning with water****, the powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute. Using it helps maintain shaver performance and increase hygiene.

            Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

            Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

            A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

            Even up your moustache and sideburns

            Even up your moustache and sideburns

            Refine and define your moustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

            60 minutes of shaving from a 1 hour charge

            60 minutes of shaving from a 1 hour charge

            A shaver for at home or on-the-go. Get 60 minutes of shaving time from a 1 hour charge or plug it in for instant and continuous power. 

            Charging stand

            Charging stand

            Effortless charging with convenient stand available to hand.

            Technical Specifications

            • Accessories

              Charging stand
              Yes
              Maintenance
              Cleaning brush
              Quick Clean Pod
              • Yes
              • 4 cartridges included
              Integrated pop-up trimmer
              Yes
              Travel and storage
              Travel case

            • Software

              App
              • GroomTribe
              • Connects via Bluetooth®
              Software update
              Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase
              Smartphone compatibility
              iPhone and Android™ devices

            • Power

              Battery type
              Li-Ion
              Run time
              60 minutes
              Charging
              • 1 hour full charge
              • 5-min quick charge
              Automatic voltage
              100-240 V
              Max power consumption
              9  W

            • Design

              Colour
              Ink Black
              Handle
              Rubber grip
              Shaving heads
              Angular

            • Service

              2 year warranty
              Yes
              Replacement head SH91
              Replace every 2 yrs with SH91

            • Shaving Performance

              Contour following
              360 D Flexing heads
              Shaving system
              Dual SteelPrecision blades
              SkinIQ technology
              • Power Adapt sensor
              • Protective SkinGlide coating
              • Motion Control sensor
              • Pressure Guard sensor

            • Ease of use

              Display
              • Advanced OLED display
              • Pressure guidance
              • Battery level indicator
              • Motion control indicator
              • Travel lock
              Cleaning
              • One-touch open
              • Fully washable
              Wet and Dry
              Wet and dry use

