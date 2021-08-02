Search terms
with SkinIQ Technology
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
with SkinIQ Technology
with SkinIQ Technology
with SkinIQ Technology
Wet and Dry electric shaver
Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.
With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades shave close. The 72 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.
Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique via our GroomTribe app. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes**.
A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 2000 micro-spheres that coat every square millimetre. Minimise irritation by reducing 25% of friction on skin***.
The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.
Designed to follow the contours of your face, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.
Pair your Philips electric shaver to the GroomTribe app and prepare to master your technique. Just track your progress and personalise your routine to achieve a shave that's both close and kind.
10 x more effective than cleaning with water****, the powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute. Using it helps maintain shaver performance and increase hygiene.
A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.
Refine and define your moustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.
A shaver for at home or on-the-go. Get 60 minutes of shaving time from a 1 hour charge or plug it in for instant and continuous power.
Effortless charging with convenient stand available to hand.
