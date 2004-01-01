Search terms
Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7 day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience that you have always desired.
Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000
With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precisions blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Now re-engineered with a Guide & Cut System and hardened with nano-particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra-strong and long-lasting sharp edges for ultimate closeness at all times
Our best protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 500,000 hydrophilic microtech beads per square centimetre, creating a 50%* smoother glide for maximum skin comfort.
Fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.
Maximum rotations for maximum efficiency. The most advanced Philips digital motor ensures a precise shave for any facial contour or hair density.
The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.
Adjust the speed of your shaver and personalise your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.
Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.
The S9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a premium storage pouch, which also fits your accessories. Ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.
A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.
Skin-friendly and easy to use, give your moustache and sideburns extra definition with the SmartClick precision trimmer.
10 x more effective than cleaning with water****, the powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute. Using it helps maintain shaver performance and increase hygiene.
