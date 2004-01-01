Search terms

    Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

    SP9840/31
    Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
      Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

      SP9840/31

      Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle

      Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7 day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience that you have always desired.

        Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle

        Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7 day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience that you have always desired.

        Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle

        Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7 day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience that you have always desired.

          Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle

          Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7 day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience that you have always desired.

            Shaver S9000 Prestige

            Shaver S9000 Prestige

            Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

            Total:

            Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle

            with SkinIQ Technology

            • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
            • Hydro SkinGlide coating
            • Ultraflex Suspension system
            • Top-spin digital motor
            Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

            Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

            With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precisions blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Now re-engineered with a Guide & Cut System and hardened with nano-particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra-strong and long-lasting sharp edges for ultimate closeness at all times

            Our best coating engineered for ultimate skin comfort

            Our best coating engineered for ultimate skin comfort

            Our best protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 500,000 hydrophilic microtech beads per square centimetre, creating a 50%* smoother glide for maximum skin comfort.

            Adapts to every contour of your face to catch difficult hair

            Adapts to every contour of your face to catch difficult hair

            Fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.

            High-speed shaving efficiency

            High-speed shaving efficiency

            Maximum rotations for maximum efficiency. The most advanced Philips digital motor ensures a precise shave for any facial contour or hair density.

            A shaver with the power to tame beards

            A shaver with the power to tame beards

            The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

            Personalise your shave

            Personalise your shave

            Adjust the speed of your shaver and personalise your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.

            One-touch open for easy cleaning

            One-touch open for easy cleaning

            Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

            Keeping everything organised and protected

            Keeping everything organised and protected

            The S9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a premium storage pouch, which also fits your accessories. Ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.

            Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

            Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

            A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

            Trimming your moustache and sideburns

            Trimming your moustache and sideburns

            Skin-friendly and easy to use, give your moustache and sideburns extra definition with the SmartClick precision trimmer.

            Powerful cleaning pod for maintenance and hygiene

            Powerful cleaning pod for maintenance and hygiene

            10 x more effective than cleaning with water****, the powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute. Using it helps maintain shaver performance and increase hygiene.

            Technical Specifications

            • Accessories

              SmartClick
              Precision trimmer
              Pouch
              Premium pouch
              Quick Clean Pod
              • 1 cartridge included
              • Yes

            • Power

              Charging time
              1 hour full charge
              Run time
              60 minutes
              Battery Type
              Lithium-ion
              Quick charge
              5 minutes

            • Design

              Finishing
              Timeless elegance
              Handle
              Ergonomic grip and handling

            • Service

              2 year warranty
              Yes
              Replacement head SH91
              Replace every 2 yrs with SH91

            • Shaving Performance

              Shaving system
              • Excellent skin comfort system
              • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
              SkinIQ technology
              • Hydro SkinGlide coating
              • Top-spin digital motor
              • Ultraflex suspension system
              • Power Adapt sensor
              • Personal Comfort settings

            • Ease of use

              Display
              % Battery Level Indicator
              Cleaning
              • Fully washable
              • One-touch open
              Wet and Dry
              Wet and dry use

