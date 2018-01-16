I have not had a Philips shaver for about 30 years, so when i first shaved with this one, i was impressed not only with the quality of the shave, but also how quiet and light it was. While it was never going to shave as close as a wet shave, the results were very good, it was like i had wet shaved a few hours ago, and the stubble was just starting to appear. After using a set of clippers to shave all my hair off, I also shaved my head with it, and that was also a close shave. The only problem i had with it is the on/off switch is placed where you can accidentally switch it off, which i did several times, but i'm sure this is just because i am new to this shaver.