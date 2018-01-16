2 year warranty
Discontinued
Poe inspired shaver<br>
V-Track PRO Precision Blades<br>
8-directional flex heads<br>
20% more power with Turbo+ mode<br>
Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting position on 3 day stubble, even flat-lying hairs and hairs of different lengths. Cuts 30% closer in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.
72 self-sharpening blades. 151,000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing—no matter which direction they're growing in.
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8 directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass, resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.
Awards
4.6
of 5
47
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Leadbeater
16/01/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The Star Wars special edition is another top class shaver.
As the owner of several Phillips shavers I can say that this Star Wars edition offers a very thorough shave. In fact it is almost comparable with a wet shave. Also I liked the speed and long shaving time from one charge.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver
Leadbeater
16/01/2018
United Kingdom
The Star Wars special edition is another top class shaver.
As the owner of several Phillips shavers I can say that this Star Wars edition offers a very thorough shave. In fact it is almost comparable with a wet shave. Also I liked the speed and long shaving time from one charge.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver
Kevin65
28/12/2017
United Kingdom
Impressed with the shave
I have not had a Philips shaver for about 30 years, so when i first shaved with this one, i was impressed not only with the quality of the shave, but also how quiet and light it was. While it was never going to shave as close as a wet shave, the results were very good, it was like i had wet shaved a few hours ago, and the stubble was just starting to appear. After using a set of clippers to shave all my hair off, I also shaved my head with it, and that was also a close shave. The only problem i had with it is the on/off switch is placed where you can accidentally switch it off, which i did several times, but i'm sure this is just because i am new to this shaver.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Cut 30% closer in fewer strokes - vs. Philips predecessor
Cuts up to 20% more hair - vs. Philips predecessor
20% more power - compared to not using Turbo+ mode