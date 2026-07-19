i9000 Prestige Ultra

The Philips XP9405 is a fantastic product that gives you one of the closest shaves I have ever had from a had held electric razor. It’s looks good is easy to use and has it own app which you can use to see how your shaving skills are. It s a lightweight easy to use shaver and easy to charge on it’s own desk charging unit. The unit comes with its own app which will tell you all types of things like when to clean and are you using the correct pressure on your face that will give you a good shave This shaver is the best of the best it’s not the cheapest on the street but if your look for an electric razor that gives you a shave as good as any wet razor, then this is the one for you.