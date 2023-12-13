2 year warranty
V-Track blade system PRO
8-direction ContourDetect heads
Precision trimmer & travel pouch
SmartClean PLUS system
Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting position, from 1-day to 3-day beards, including flat-lying hairs and hairs of different lengths. Cuts 30% closer* in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8 directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass, resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.
Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.
Awards
4.2
of 5
2361
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Sebaj12
13/12/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Philips 9000 shaver
Amazing shaver, recommended to shave with dry or wet face
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211 Refurbished wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211 Refurbished wet and dry electric shaver
Davo5774
03/06/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Superb shaver.
The shaver is easy to use and keep clean once instructions are read and understood which is also straightforward. The shaver is deceivingly silent in operation but does give a comfortable and extremely close shave. Various heads are available and easily interchanged. I also like the cleaning system.
Pros
Quality product. Very robust and easy to use.
Cons
No e
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/26 wet & dry electric shaver with SmartClean PLUS
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/26 wet & dry electric shaver with SmartClean PLUS
Baby74
13/10/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
To use or not to use
When I bought this I knew that the shave would not be as close as an open razor but at 74 years off age dragging an open razor across your face can sometimes be sore, so, after my shower I lather up and have a wet electric razor shave then follow that up with an open razor and I have to admit it works. I have used the electric razor only after a shower and then at night I feel that if I was going anywhere I would need to use it again which I expected. So far the razor has been using the original charge i did 5 -6 weeks again and only one bar has been used. The cleaning station is good and I have only given the razor one 10 minute clean. I have also used it for a dry shave and no problems. Overall I would give it a score of 10/10
Pros
None
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211 Refurbished wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211 Refurbished wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Versus its Philips predecessor