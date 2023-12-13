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  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass

Shaver series 9000wet & dry electric shaver with SmartClean PLUS

S9211/26

4.2
| (2361) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

1 award

Perfection in every pass
The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour-detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Philips' no. 1 on 1–3-day beards

Perfection in every pass

  • V-Track blade system PRO

  • 8-direction ContourDetect heads

  • Precision trimmer & travel pouch

  • SmartClean PLUS system

Our best shaving system on 1–3-day beards

Our best shaving system on 1–3-day beards

Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting position, from 1-day to 3-day beards, including flat-lying hairs and hairs of different lengths. Cuts 30% closer* in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8 directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass, resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

Technical specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

2361

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

13/12/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Philips 9000 shaver

Amazing shaver, recommended to shave with dry or wet face

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211 Refurbished wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211 Refurbished wet and dry electric shaver

03/06/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Superb shaver.

The shaver is easy to use and keep clean once instructions are read and understood which is also straightforward. The shaver is deceivingly silent in operation but does give a comfortable and extremely close shave. Various heads are available and easily interchanged. I also like the cleaning system.

Pros

Quality product. Very robust and easy to use.

Cons

No e

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/26 wet & dry electric shaver with SmartClean PLUS

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/26 wet & dry electric shaver with SmartClean PLUS

13/10/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

To use or not to use

When I bought this I knew that the shave would not be as close as an open razor but at 74 years off age dragging an open razor across your face can sometimes be sore, so, after my shower I lather up and have a wet electric razor shave then follow that up with an open razor and I have to admit it works. I have used the electric razor only after a shower and then at night I feel that if I was going anywhere I would need to use it again which I expected. So far the razor has been using the original charge i did 5 -6 weeks again and only one bar has been used. The cleaning station is good and I have only given the razor one 10 minute clean. I have also used it for a dry shave and no problems. Overall I would give it a score of 10/10

Pros

None

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211 Refurbished wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211 Refurbished wet and dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor