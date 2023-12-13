When I bought this I knew that the shave would not be as close as an open razor but at 74 years off age dragging an open razor across your face can sometimes be sore, so, after my shower I lather up and have a wet electric razor shave then follow that up with an open razor and I have to admit it works. I have used the electric razor only after a shower and then at night I feel that if I was going anywhere I would need to use it again which I expected. So far the razor has been using the original charge i did 5 -6 weeks again and only one bar has been used. The cleaning station is good and I have only given the razor one 10 minute clean. I have also used it for a dry shave and no problems. Overall I would give it a score of 10/10