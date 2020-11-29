Home
    Bottom shaving unit

    CP0264
    A brace for fastening your bottom shaving unit
      Bottom shaving unit

      CP0264

      A brace for fastening your bottom shaving unit

      The bottom shaving unit keeps the upper shaving part in place. Is your current unit lost or broken, but the rest of your shaving device still works perfectly? Order a new holder here! See all benefits

        A brace for fastening your bottom shaving unit

        • for shavers S9xxx

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types:
          • S9021
          • S9031
          • S9041
          • S9111
          • S9112
          • S9121
          • S9151
          • S9152
          • S9161
          • S9171
          • S9311
          • S9321
          • S9371
          • S9511
          • S9521
          • S9522
          • S9531
          • S9711
          • S9712
          • S9721
          • S9731
          • S9911
          Fits product type
          • S8950
          • S9090
          • S9181
          • S9182
          • S9512
          • S9522
          • S9021/12
          • S9021/13
          • S9031/12
          • S9031/13
          • S9031/26
          • S9031/27
          • S9041/12
          • S9041/13
          • S9111/12
          • S9111/26
          • S9111/31
          • S9111/32
          • S9111/41
          • S9111/42
          • S9112/43
          • S9151/31
          • S9151/41
          • S9151/42
          • S9161/31
          • S9161/32
          • S9161/41
          • S9161/42
          • S9171/31
          • S9171/32
          • S9181/13
          • S9511/31
          • S9511/32
          • S9511/41
          • S9511/42
          • S9511/63
          • S9521/31
          • S9521/32
          • S9521/41
          • S9711/31
          • S9711/32
          • S9911/10
          • S9911/11
          • S9911/33
          • S9911/62
          • S9988/68
          • YS521/17
          Fits product type:
          • S9051
          • S9185
          • S9186
          • S9551
          • S9552
          • S9731
          • S9732
          • S9741
          • S9751
          • S9781
          • S9981
          • S9988
          • S8860
          • S8880
          • S9021
          • S9031
          • S9041
          • S9111
          • S9112
          • S9121
          • S9151
          • S9152
          • S9161
          • S9171
          • S9181
          • S9182
          • S9311
          • S9321
          • S9371
          • S9511
          • S9512
          • S9521
          • S9522
          • S9531
          • S9711
          • S9712
          • S9721
          • S9911
          • YS1106
          Fits product family
          • S8860
          • S8880
          • S8980
          • S9211
          • SP9811
          • SP9851
          Fits shaver type:
          • S9031
          • S9041
          • S9051
          • S9091
          • S9111
          • S9112
          • S9131
          • S9151
          • S9161
          • S9171
          • S9181
          • S9185
          • S9186
          • S9211
          • S9311
          • S9531
          • S9551
          • S9552
          • S9721
          • S9733
          • S9751
          • S9781
          • S9911
          • SW9700

