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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 9000 wet & dry electric shaver with SmartClean PLUS
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S9211/26
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Data Act Document
User manual
All (13)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Which cleaning system is my Philips Shaver compatible with?
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
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HQ8505 Power adapter
SH91Replacement electric shaver heads
Shaver series 9000Shaving unit bottom
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Philips Protective CapProtective cap for men's electric shaver heads
ShaversCleansing brush
Shaving head holder
My Philips SmartClean System is overflowing
The charging plug of my Philips SmartClean does not fit
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
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