      Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

      SP9840/32

      Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle

      Experience ultimate closeness and comfort with Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige. Cuts up to 0.00 mm close to the skin with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ Technology adapts to every contour of your face, even on a 7-day beard.

      Shaver S9000 Prestige
      Shaver S9000 Prestige

      Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

      Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle

      Our closest shave, even on a 7-day beard

      • Skin-level closeness
      • NanoTech Dual Precision Blades
      • Hydro SkinGlide Coating
      • Ultraflex Suspension System
      • 7 years motor&battery lifetime
      Up to 0.00 mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System

      Up to 0.00 mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System

      Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary shaving system lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely and closely at skin level (up to 0.00 mm to the skin), without the blades even touching your skin. Precision at its best, for a clean shave until evening*.

      Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

      Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

      Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all of the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360 degree rotating blades that cut in all directions. With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades cut up to 25% more hair per stroke**.

      Adapts to every contour with the Ultraflex Suspension System

      Adapts to every contour with the Ultraflex Suspension System

      The Ultraflex Suspension System with fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs in the neck. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.

      50% smoother*** gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating

      50% smoother*** gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating

      Our best protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 500,000 microtech beads with hydrophilic properties per square centimetre, which create 50%*** smoother gliding on skin for maximum skin comfort.

      Built to last: up to 5 years' warranty*****

      Built to last: up to 5 years' warranty*****

      Our shavers are engineered for excellence and come with a 5 year warranty so you can enjoy ultimate reliability and performance, shave after shave.

      Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

      Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

      The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensing technology that reads hair density 500 times per second. The Power Adapt Sensor auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      Ultimate speed and efficiency with the Top-Spin Digital Motor​

      Ultimate speed and efficiency with the Top-Spin Digital Motor​

      Maximum high-speed rotations for maximum efficiency. Our most advanced Top Spin Digital Motor ensures a precise shave for any facial contour or hair density.

      Customise your shave with Personal Comfort Settings

      Customise your shave with Personal Comfort Settings

      Adjust the speed of your shaver to low, medium or high speed with the Personal Comfort Settings. Personalise your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.

      Deep cleaning in just 1 minute with the Quick Cleaning Pod

      Deep cleaning in just 1 minute with the Quick Cleaning Pod

      Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10 x more effective than cleaning with water****. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

      Made with care for you and the planet

      Made with care for you and the planet

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. All our 9000 Prestige shavers are made with high-quality, long-lasting components and recyclable packaging, while our blades are made from 80% recycled steel and produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

      Trimming your moustache and sideburns

      Trimming your moustache and sideburns

      Skin-friendly and easy to use; give your moustache and sideburns extra definition with the click-on precision trimmer.

      Digital display with intuitive icons for convenience & ease

      Digital display with intuitive icons for convenience & ease

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3 digit (%) battery indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

      60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

      60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

      This advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: 60 minutes of running time after a full charge, or a quick charge for one shave.

      1 hour charging time and 5 min quick charge.

      1 hour charging time and 5 min quick charge.

      Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      Protects your shaver and accessories

      Protects your shaver and accessories

      The S9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a premium travel case to store all of your click-on accessories. Ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer
        Pouch
        Premium pouch
        Quick Clean Pod
        • Yes
        • 1 cartridge included

      • Power

        Run time
        60 minutes
        Battery Type
        Li-Ion
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5-min quick charge
        Off mode (no attachments)
        < 0.1 W
        Low energy mode
        < 0.3 W

      • Design

        Colour
        Black Matte
        Finishing
        Timeless elegance
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
        2 + 3 year warranty*****
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        Ultraflex Suspension system
        Shaving system
        • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
        • Hydro SkinGlide Coating
        SkinIQ technology
        • Top-spin digital motor
        • Power Adapt sensor
        • Personal Comfort settings

      • Ease of use

        Display
        % Battery Level Indicator
        Cleaning
        • Cable-free Quick Clean Pod
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use

      Awards

      Reviews

      • 92% of respondents agree. Test conducted by an independent agency with 95 Korean male respondents aged 18-65
      • *vs Philips shaver 3000 series, on a 3 day beard
      • **vs predecessor
      • ***Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs water in the cartridge
