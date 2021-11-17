2 year warranty
Discontinued
Dark side inspired shaver<br>
V-Track PRO Precision Blades<br>
8-directional flex heads<br>
3 unique comfort settings<br>
Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting position on 3 day stubble, even flat-lying hairs and hairs of different lengths. Cuts 30% closer in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.
72 self-sharpening blades. 151,000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing—no matter which direction they're growing in.
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8 directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass, resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.
Awards
4.4
of 5
2091
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
My Philip
17/11/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
IT'S THE BEST SHAVER
This shaver is the best I have had it shaves so close and is so easy to use. I am happy to recommend it .
Pros
It shaves close, it is easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Gordons2
12/10/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great Shaver
Good close shave battery indicator awesome, Cleaner very efficient only down side how often do I have to use the wet electric cleaner
Pros
Great shave good cleaner sterilidrt
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Philishave man
02/10/2021
United Kingdom
My best Philips shaver so far
Have been using Philishaves, as they used to be called, for over 50 years, apart from a short and unsuccesful dalliance with a foil shaver in the 1980’s. The quality and comfort of the shaving experience has consistently improved over that time, particularly the last 10 years. For me, this shaver is the pinnacle, so far, and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend this to any Philishave devotee, but would caution against opting for the much more expensive (provided that you shop around) Prestige series, unless they are convinced that they need it’s digital fancies, which add nothing to the actual shave.
Pros
Excellent close and gentle shave, with choice of settings to suit you.
Cons
None, unless you need digital charging
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Cut 30% closer in fewer strokes - vs. Philips predecessor
Cuts up to 20% more hair - vs. Philips predecessor