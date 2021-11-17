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  • Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness
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  • Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness
  • Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness
  • Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness
  • Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness
  • Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness
  • Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness
  • Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness
  • Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness
  • Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness
  • Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness
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  • Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness
  • Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness
  • Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness
  • Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness
  • Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness
  • Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness
  • Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness
  • Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness
  • Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness

Discontinued

Shaver series 9000Special Edition Dark Side electric Shaver Gift Pack&lt;br>

SW9700/67

4.4
| (2091) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

3 awards

Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness
Embrace the force of V-Track PRO to overpower even longer hair. Our V-Track PRO has 72 self-sharpening V-shaped blades to cut hair with less pulling, even on 3 day stubble.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Feel the force of V-Track Pro!

Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness

  • Dark side inspired shaver&lt;br>

  • V-Track PRO Precision Blades&lt;br>

  • 8-directional flex heads&lt;br>

  • 3 unique comfort settings&lt;br>

V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on 3 day stubble

V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on 3 day stubble

Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting position on 3 day stubble, even flat-lying hairs and hairs of different lengths. Cuts 30% closer in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.

72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

72 self-sharpening blades. 151,000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing—no matter which direction they're growing in.

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8 directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass, resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-3620248
  • Award image AWARD-3620597
  • Award image AWARD-3620400

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

2091

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

17/11/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

IT'S THE BEST SHAVER

This shaver is the best I have had it shaves so close and is so easy to use. I am happy to recommend it .

Pros

It shaves close, it is easy to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

12/10/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great Shaver

Good close shave battery indicator awesome, Cleaner very efficient only down side how often do I have to use the wet electric cleaner

Pros

Great shave good cleaner sterilidrt

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

02/10/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

My best Philips shaver so far

Have been using Philishaves, as they used to be called, for over 50 years, apart from a short and unsuccesful dalliance with a foil shaver in the 1980’s. The quality and comfort of the shaving experience has consistently improved over that time, particularly the last 10 years. For me, this shaver is the pinnacle, so far, and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend this to any Philishave devotee, but would caution against opting for the much more expensive (provided that you shop around) Prestige series, unless they are convinced that they need it’s digital fancies, which add nothing to the actual shave.

Pros

Excellent close and gentle shave, with choice of settings to suit you.

Cons

None, unless you need digital charging

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. Cut 30% closer in fewer strokes - vs. Philips predecessor

  2. Cuts up to 20% more hair - vs. Philips predecessor