    Shaver 9800

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    S9987/85
    Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
      Shaver 9800 Wet and dry electric shaver

      S9987/85
      Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

      Philips Shaver 9800 delivers a smooth shave while reducing skin irritation. Only Philips has ComfortGlide rings, a special anti-friction coating to protect your face from redness and irritation. See all benefits

      Shaver 9800 Wet and dry electric shaver

      Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

      Philips Shaver 9800 delivers a smooth shave while reducing skin irritation. Only Philips has ComfortGlide rings, a special anti-friction coating to protect your face from redness and irritation. See all benefits

      Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

      Philips Shaver 9800 delivers a smooth shave while reducing skin irritation. Only Philips has ComfortGlide rings, a special anti-friction coating to protect your face from redness and irritation. See all benefits

      Shaver 9800 Wet and dry electric shaver

      Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

      Philips Shaver 9800 delivers a smooth shave while reducing skin irritation. Only Philips has ComfortGlide rings, a special anti-friction coating to protect your face from redness and irritation. See all benefits

        Shaver 9800

        Shaver 9800

        Wet and dry electric shaver

        Total:

        Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

        with SenseIQ Technology

        • Pressure Guard sensor
        • Dual SteelPrecision blades
        • ComfortGlide Rings
        • 360° Contour heads
        Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

        Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

        Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

        Advanced precision for a close shave*

        Advanced precision for a close shave*

        With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades shave close. The 72 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

        Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

        Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

        The intelligent sensor reads facial hair density 500 times per second and auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

        Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

        Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

        Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to the optimal movements. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes**.

        Enhanced shaving experience with app

        Enhanced shaving experience with app

        Perfect your shave by pairing your shaver with the Philips GroomTribe app. Shave by shave, track the progress of your skin, personalise your shave and master your technique for a shave that's as close as it is kind to skin.

        ComfortGlide rings protect your face from irritation

        ComfortGlide rings protect your face from irritation

        Shaving heads are surrounded with ComfortGlide rings, a special protective coating with skin gliding properties, to shield your face from irritation***.

        Maintains skin contact for a comfortable, smooth shave

        Maintains skin contact for a comfortable, smooth shave

        Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and skin-friendly shave.

        OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

        OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

        The first Philips shaver with a dynamic OLED display reveals every shaver feature and notification with sharp, fluid animation. The intuitive interface includes SkinIQ guidance, battery status, cleaning advice and more.

        Get a convenient dry shave or a refreshing wet shave

        Get a convenient dry shave or a refreshing wet shave

        Get a convenient dry shave or a more refreshing wet shave with gel or foam - even in the shower.

        Even up your moustache and sideburns

        Even up your moustache and sideburns

        Refine and define your moustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

        Keep your shaver like new with a deep clean in just 1 minute

        Keep your shaver like new with a deep clean in just 1 minute

        Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10 x more effective than cleaning with water****.

        60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge

        60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge

        Use your shaver at home or on the go for up to 60 minutes on a 1-hour charge - that's about 20 shaves. Or a 5-minute quick charge gives enough power for one shave.

        Charging stand

        Charging stand

        Effortless charging with convenient stand available to hand.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          Dual SteelPrecision blades
          Contour following
          360° Contour heads
          SenseIQ technology
          • ComfortGlide rings
          • Motion Control sensor
          • Smart Hair sensor

        • Accessories

          Integrated pop-up trimmer
          Yes
          Quick Clean Pod
          • Yes
          • 1 cartridge included
          Charging stand
          Yes
          Travel and storage
          Travel case

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Advanced OLED display
          • Pressure guidance
          • Motion control indicator
          • Battery level indicator
          • Travel lock
          Wet and Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Cleaning
          • One-touch open
          • Fully washable

        • Design

          Handle
          Rubber grip
          Shaving heads
          Angular
          Colour(s)
          Dark chrome

        • Power

          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • 5-min quick charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Stand-by power
          0.04  W
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Battery type
          Li-Ion

        • Software

          App
          • Connects via Bluetooth®
          • GroomTribe
          Smartphone compatibility
          iPhone and Android™ devices

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          Yes
          Replacement head SH91
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH91

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • versus predecessor Philips Series S9000
              • * Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019
              • * * Compared to non-coated material
              • * * * comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
