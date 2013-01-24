Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
Philips Shaver 9800 delivers a smooth shave while reducing skin irritation. Only Philips has ComfortGlide rings, a special anti-friction coating to protect your face from redness and irritation. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
Philips Shaver 9800 delivers a smooth shave while reducing skin irritation. Only Philips has ComfortGlide rings, a special anti-friction coating to protect your face from redness and irritation. See all benefits
Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
Philips Shaver 9800 delivers a smooth shave while reducing skin irritation. Only Philips has ComfortGlide rings, a special anti-friction coating to protect your face from redness and irritation. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
Philips Shaver 9800 delivers a smooth shave while reducing skin irritation. Only Philips has ComfortGlide rings, a special anti-friction coating to protect your face from redness and irritation. See all benefits
Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.
With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades shave close. The 72 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.
The intelligent sensor reads facial hair density 500 times per second and auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.
Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to the optimal movements. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes**.
Perfect your shave by pairing your shaver with the Philips GroomTribe app. Shave by shave, track the progress of your skin, personalise your shave and master your technique for a shave that's as close as it is kind to skin.
Shaving heads are surrounded with ComfortGlide rings, a special protective coating with skin gliding properties, to shield your face from irritation***.
Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and skin-friendly shave.
The first Philips shaver with a dynamic OLED display reveals every shaver feature and notification with sharp, fluid animation. The intuitive interface includes SkinIQ guidance, battery status, cleaning advice and more.
Get a convenient dry shave or a more refreshing wet shave with gel or foam - even in the shower.
Refine and define your moustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.
Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10 x more effective than cleaning with water****.
Use your shaver at home or on the go for up to 60 minutes on a 1-hour charge - that's about 20 shaves. Or a 5-minute quick charge gives enough power for one shave.
Effortless charging with convenient stand available to hand.
Shaving Performance
Accessories
Ease of use
Design
Power
Software
Service
AC54/01
AC53/01
AC52/01
AC51/01
AC50/01
AC40/01
AC20/01
SH90/70
HQ110/02
CC16/50
CC13/50
CC12/50
CRP338/01
CP9062/01
CP9061/01