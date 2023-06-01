Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Shaver series 9000

    Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ

    S9974/55
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 9000 Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ

      S9974/55
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

      Discover the world's most intelligent shaver powered by AI, Philips Shaver Series 9000. Cuts at skin level with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ technology gives real-time pressure feedback to protect your skin. See all benefits

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Shaver series 9000 Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

        Discover the world's most intelligent shaver powered by AI, Philips Shaver Series 9000. Cuts at skin level with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ technology gives real-time pressure feedback to protect your skin. See all benefits

        Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

        Discover the world's most intelligent shaver powered by AI, Philips Shaver Series 9000. Cuts at skin level with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ technology gives real-time pressure feedback to protect your skin. See all benefits

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Shaver series 9000 Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

          Discover the world's most intelligent shaver powered by AI, Philips Shaver Series 9000. Cuts at skin level with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ technology gives real-time pressure feedback to protect your skin. See all benefits

          Similar products

          See all Series shavers

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            See all parts and accessories
            Shaver series 9000

            Shaver series 9000

            Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

            For superior closeness, even on a 5-day beard

            • Skin-level closeness
            • Dual SteelPrecision blades
            • Pressure Guard sensor
            • 360 D Flexing heads
            Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

            Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

            Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary technology lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin.

            Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

            Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

            Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360-degree rotating blades. With up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual Steel Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level.

            Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

            Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

            Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

            Adapts to your contours with 360 degree Flexing Heads

            Adapts to your contours with 360 degree Flexing Heads

            Designed to follow the contours of your face and even the neck, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360 for a thorough and comfortable shave.

            30% smoother** gliding with Nano SkinGlide Coating

            30% smoother** gliding with Nano SkinGlide Coating

            A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 250,000 micro-tech beads per square centimetre, improves gliding on skin by up to 30%**, to minimise irritation.

            Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

            Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

            The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensing technology that reads hair density 500 times per second. The Power Adapt Sensor auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

            Enhance your shaving experience with Philips Shaving App***

            Enhance your shaving experience with Philips Shaving App***

            Perfect your shave by pairing your shaver with the Philips Shaving app. Shave by shave, track the progress of your skin, personalise your shave and master your technique for a shave that's as close as it is kind to skin.

            Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

            Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

            Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10 x more effective than cleaning with water****. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

            Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

            Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

            Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

            Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

            Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

            Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a moustache and trim sideburns.

            Made with care for you and the planet

            Made with care for you and the planet

            By replacing 30% of our internal plastics with recycled plastics, we are saving tons of virgin plastic in our production. On top of that, our blades are made from 80% recycled steel and produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

            Effortless charging with convenient stand available to hand.

            Effortless charging with convenient stand available to hand.

            Fully charge your shaver within 1 hour in the stand. A stand created for both conveniently charging your device and neatly storing it away.

            OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

            OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

            The first Philips shaver with a dynamic OLED display reveals every shaver feature and notification with sharp, fluid animation. The intuitive interface includes SkinIQ guidance, battery status, cleaning advice and more.

            60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

            60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

            This advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: 60 minutes of running time after a full charge, or a quick charge for one shave.

            Technical Specifications

            • Accessories

              SmartClick
              Cleansing Brush
              Pouch
              Travel case
              Quick Clean Pod
              • Yes
              • 1 cartridge included
              Integrated pop-up trimmer
              Yes

            • Power

              Battery type
              Li-Ion
              Run time
              60 minutes
              Charging
              • 1 hour full charge
              • 5-min quick charge

            • Design

              Colour
              Dark Chrome
              Handle
              Ergonomic grip and handling
              Finishing
              Timeless elegance

            • Service

              Replacement head
              Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
              2 year warranty
              Yes

            • Shaving Performance

              Contour following
              360 D Flexing heads
              Shaving system
              • Lift & Cut System
              • Dual SteelPrecision blades
              SkinIQ technology
              • Power Adapt sensor
              • Nano SkinGlide Coating
              • Pressure Guard sensor
              • Motion Control sensor

            • Ease of use

              Display
              % Battery Level Indicator
              Cleaning
              • Cable-free Quick Clean Pod
              • One-touch open
              • Fully washable
              Wet and Dry
              Wet and dry use

            • SmartClick attachment

              Fits product type
              RQ585/51 DOES NOT fit angular head type

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Find a spare part or an accessory

            Go to parts and accessories

            Accessories

              * Suggested retail price

              Suggested products

                Recently viewed products

                  Awards

                  Reviews

                  Be the first to review this item

                  • vs. predecessor Philips series 9000
                  • * Compared to non-coated material
                  • * * Based on Philips Series S7000 and Philips Shaving app users in 2019
                  • * * * Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
                  © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                  Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.