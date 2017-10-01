Master the force of V-Track PRO to combat even longer hair. Our V-Track PRO has 72 self-sharpening V-shaped blades to cut hair with less pulling, even on 3 day stubble.
V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on 3 day stubble
Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting position on 3 day stubble, even flat-lying hairs and hairs of different lengths. Cuts 30% closer in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.
72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles
72 self-sharpening blades. 151,000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing—no matter which direction they're growing in.
SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide
Experience a more comfortable shave with anti-friction SkinGlide rings coated with microspheres. Thousands of tiny glass-like rounded spheres reduce friction and surface resistance between the shaver and the skin. This gives the shaver a smooth, easy glide and helps protect against skin irritation.
5-direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure
Our shaver heads flex easily in five directions, gently following all the contours of the face and neck. Less pressure is needed to shave closely and skin stress is minimised.
Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec
Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.
60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged
You'll have 60 minutes of running time - that's about 20 shaves - on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.
1 hour charging time
Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.
Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap
Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.
Click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming
Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It's ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming your sideburns.
2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades
All of our shavers come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.
Technical Specifications
Shaving Performance
Contour following
5-direction DynamicFlex Heads
SkinComfort
SkinGlide Rings
SkinProtection System
Aquatec Wet and Dry
Shaving system
V-Track Precision PRO Blades
72 self-sharpening blades
Ease of use
Wet and Dry
Wet and dry use
Cleaning
Fully washable
Operation
Cordless use
Unplug before use
Design
Colour
Star Wars Light Side
Handle
Ergonomic grip and handling
Accessories
SmartClick
Precision trimmer
Pouch
Travel pouch
Power
Run time
60 min (20 shaves)
Charging
1 hour full charge
Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
Automatic voltage
100-240 V
Stand-by power
0.1
W
Max power consumption
9
W
Service
Replacement head
Replace every 2 yrs with SH70
2 year guarantee
Yes
Software
Software update
Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase