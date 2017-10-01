Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    Shaver series 7000

    Special Edition Light Side electric Shaver Gift Pack

    SW7700/67
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Protective shave, minimum skin irritation Protective shave, minimum skin irritation Protective shave, minimum skin irritation
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Shaver series 7000 Special Edition Light Side electric Shaver Gift Pack

      SW7700/67
      Overall Rating / 5

      Feel the force of V-Track Pro!

      • V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on 3 day stubble
      • 72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles
      • SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide
      • 5-direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure
      • Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Shaver series 7000 Special Edition Light Side electric Shaver Gift Pack

      Feel the force of V-Track Pro!

      • V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on 3 day stubble
      • 72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles
      • SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide
      • 5-direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure
      • Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec
      See all benefits

      Feel the force of V-Track Pro!

      • V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on 3 day stubble
      • 72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles
      • SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide
      • 5-direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure
      • Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Shaver series 7000 Special Edition Light Side electric Shaver Gift Pack

      Feel the force of V-Track Pro!

      • V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on 3 day stubble
      • 72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles
      • SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide
      • 5-direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure
      • Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec
      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Series shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Shaver series 7000

        Shaver series 7000

        Special Edition Light Side electric Shaver Gift Pack

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Haircare Transparent

        Are you a Star Wars fan? Sign up now for access to our Star Wars: Last Jedi hub!

        Sign up now

        Protective shave, minimum skin irritation

        Master the force of V-Track PRO to combat even longer hair. Our V-Track PRO has 72 self-sharpening V-shaped blades to cut hair with less pulling, even on 3 day stubble.
        V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on 3 day stubble

        V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on 3 day stubble

        Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting position on 3 day stubble, even flat-lying hairs and hairs of different lengths. Cuts 30% closer in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.

        72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

        72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

        72 self-sharpening blades. 151,000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing—no matter which direction they're growing in.

        SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

        SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

        Experience a more comfortable shave with anti-friction SkinGlide rings coated with microspheres. Thousands of tiny glass-like rounded spheres reduce friction and surface resistance between the shaver and the skin. This gives the shaver a smooth, easy glide and helps protect against skin irritation.

        5-direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

        5-direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

        Our shaver heads flex easily in five directions, gently following all the contours of the face and neck. Less pressure is needed to shave closely and skin stress is minimised.

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

        60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

        60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

        You'll have 60 minutes of running time - that's about 20 shaves - on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

        1 hour charging time

        1 hour charging time

        Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

        Click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

        Click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

        Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It's ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming your sideburns.

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        All of our shavers come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          5-direction DynamicFlex Heads
          SkinComfort
          • SkinGlide Rings
          • SkinProtection System
          • Aquatec Wet and Dry
          Shaving system
          • V-Track Precision PRO Blades
          • 72 self-sharpening blades

        • Ease of use

          Wet and Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          • Cordless use
          • Unplug before use

        • Design

          Colour
          Star Wars Light Side
          Handle
          Ergonomic grip and handling

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Precision trimmer
          Pouch
          Travel pouch

        • Power

          Run time
          60 min (20 shaves)
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W
          Max power consumption
          9  W

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH70
          2 year guarantee
          Yes

        • Software

          Software update
          Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        • Luxurious pouch

        Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Cut 30% closer in fewer strokes - vs. Philips predecessor

              Get your welcome gift of £10 off*


              Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

              A welcome gift of £10 off*

              Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

              People that are happy to make use of their membership
              *

              I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

              What does this mean?
              *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount
              © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

              Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.