2 year warranty
This product
i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
£ 749.99
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
£ 12.89
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
£ 19.99
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
£ 28.29
£ 749.99
Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology
NanoTech Dual Precision Blades
360° Precision Flexing Head
Active Pressure and Motion Guidance
7 Years Warranty******
Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm root-level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.
Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision** to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.
Designed to catch hair growing in different directions, 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision blades catch 25% more hair per stroke*, with up to 8 Million cutting motions per minute, for precise efficiency even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.
Awards
4.4
of 5
841
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Keramos
19/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great Innovation
I have used numerous electric shavers over 30 years!!! Even plain razors! This is the best closest shave I can have. Cleaning, storing, monitoring processes are brilliant. Thank you Philips for the Innovation!
This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/46 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
Date of Use 2026-06-01
This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/46 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
Date of Use 2026-06-01
Papatren52
15/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The best shaver I have used
Best shaver that I have ever used, quick, clean and convenient. I was very sceptical of the app but now find it very useful and it gave me access to the optional 7 year warranty. Similarly the cleaning pod is effective and I use it every day.
This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/31 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
Date of Use 2026-06-02
This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/31 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
Date of Use 2026-06-02
evening shadow Rob ....
05/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Big jump in efficiency and ease of cutting....
Wow.. a big improvement in terms of speed, area and efficiency of cutting, love the lights, easier to clean and maintain and huge battery...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9404/46 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
Date of Use 2026-06-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9404/46 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
Date of Use 2026-06-01
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
vs. Philips 3000 Series
vs. predecessor
vs. coating with no beads
vs. water in cartridge
Kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Propionibacterium acnes, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella Paratyphi B, Staphylococcus albus bacteria on the shaver surface unit in 10 min, tested by a third-party lab
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase