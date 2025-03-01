  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

    Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort

      i9000 Prestige Ultra Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

      XP9404/31

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort

      Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra, our most innovative shaver with Triple Action Lift & Cut system that cuts hair up to -0.08 mm for day-long closeness, even on dense beards. SkinIQ Pro now brings 5 shaving modes for ultimate skin comfort.

      See all benefits

      i9000 Prestige Ultra
      i9000 Prestige Ultra

      Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

      Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort

      with SkinIQ Pro Technology

      • Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology
      • NanoTech Dual Precision Blades
      • 360° Precision Flexing Head
      • Active Pressure & Motion Guidance
      • 7 Year Warranty*****
      Root-level closeness, day-long result

      Root-level closeness, day-long result

      Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm root-level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.

      Precision, even in hard-to-shave areas

      Precision, even in hard-to-shave areas

      Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision** to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

      Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

      Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

      Designed to catch hair growing in different directions, 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision blades catch 25% more hair per stroke*, with 8 million cutting motions per minute for precise efficiency even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

      Advanced shaving efficiency and comfort powered by AI

      Advanced shaving efficiency and comfort powered by AI

      Powered by AI, our Active Pressure & Motion guidance system lights up to provide real-time feedback on the ideal shaving pressure and motion you use. For advanced skin comfort and efficient shaving performance.

      50% smoother glide*** for maximum comfort

      50% smoother glide*** for maximum comfort

      Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin*** with the hydrophillic coating holding up to 500,000 microtech beads per square centimeter. For less friction and maximum comfort.

      Ultimate personalized experience with 5 shaving modes

      Ultimate personalized experience with 5 shaving modes

      Our 5 shaving modes adapt the power and pressure guidance for a tailored shave: Regular for daily use, Sensitive for a gentle shave, Intense for thick beards, Foam for wet shaving, and Custom for your personalized needs.

      Adjusts to your beard density for an effortless shave

      Adjusts to your beard density for an effortless shave

      The shaver's intelligent sensor reads hair density 500 times a second and auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave, even on dense beards.

      Real-time shaving efficiency tracking

      Real-time shaving efficiency tracking

      Pair your shaver with our app for an ever-better routine and technique. Experience real-time guidance and personalised skincare insights and a skin analyser to help you look, shave and feel your best every day.

      Built to last longer: 7 year warranty*****

      Built to last longer: 7 year warranty*****

      Our shavers are designed for care and a long life. The self-sharpening blades are made with durable space-grade steel and last 2 years between replacement. Our battery and motor are designed to last up to 7 years.

      Hygienic heads in 1 minute. Keep your shaver like new.

      Hygienic heads in 1 minute. Keep your shaver like new.

      Our cleaning pod is 10 times more effective than water****, thoroughly cleaning and lubricating your shaver in one minute to keep your shaver like new. Compact and cable-free, the pod can be used and stored anywhere.

      Trim your moustache and sideburns

      Trim your moustache and sideburns

      Skin-friendly and easy to use; give your moustache and sideburns extra definition with the click-on precision trimmer.

      Premium charging experience

      Premium charging experience

      Use our premium charging stand to charge your shaver fully in 1 hour while the stylish light ring continuously informs you about the charging status. In a hurry? Plug in you shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      Shave as you want: refreshing wet, dry or with foam

      Shave as you want: refreshing wet, dry or with foam

      Adapt your shaving routines to your needs. Our shaver is 100% waterproof so you can choose a comfortable dry shave, or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

      Convenient charging

      Convenient charging

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

      Protects your shaver and accessories

      Protects your shaver and accessories

      The i9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a travel case, ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.

      Designed to last. Built for the future

      Designed to last. Built for the future

      All our i9000 shavers are made with high-quality long-lasting component and recyclable packaging, while our blades are produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Attachments
        Click-on trimmer
        Quick Clean Pod
        • Yes
        • 1 cartridge included
        Travel and storage
        Premium pouch
        Charging stand with light
        Yes

      • Software

        App
        • GroomTribe
        • Connects via Bluetooth®
        Smartphone compatibility
        iPhone and Android™ devices

      • Power

        Run time
        60 minutes
        Battery Type
        Li-Ion
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5-min quick charge

      • Design

        Colour
        Chrome
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling
        Finishing
        Timeless elegance

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
        7-year warranty
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Triple-Action Lift & Cut System
        • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
        SkinIQ Pro Technology
        • Pressure and Motion Guidance
        • Hydro SkinGlide Coating
        • Power Adapt sensor
        • 5 Shaving Modes

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • % Battery Level Indicator
        • Colourful LCD display
        • 13 Languages Supported
        • Travel lock
        • Connect to app
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        • Quick Clean Pod
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable

      • vs. Philips 3000 Series
      • *vs. predecessor
      • **vs. coating with no beads
      • ***vs. water in cartridge
      • ****Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase
      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

