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  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
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  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

Shaver series 9000Wet and dry shaver with beard trimmer attachment

S9987/59

4.4
| (2375) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
The most intelligent shaver powered by A.I gives you incredible skin comfort. Get feedback on shaving pressure to protect your skin, while cutting hair closer, even on 5-day beards. It senses, guides and adapts to your unique face.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

with SkinIQ Technology

Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

  • Pressure Guard sensor

  • Dual SteelPrecision blades

  • Dermatologically tested

  • 360 D Flexing heads

Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all of the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360 degree rotating blades. With up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades cut more hair per stroke*.

Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique via our GroomTribe app. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes**.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

2375

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

28/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Amazing

Amazing love this product is know it os expensive but well worth the money cost 600 pounds but Amazing

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9200/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-06-12

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9200/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-06-12

25/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

mr

I have always been sceptical of these shavers, but the i9000 surpassed all my doubts. The quality of shave is excellent. A really close effortless shave. I particularly like the cleaning pod which keeps the blades hygienically clean .

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9202/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-08

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9202/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-08

09/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

No regrets

I’ve tried various shavers, including Philips, in the past and always found them to cause skin irritation so reverted back to wet shaving. I was really cautious about buying this shaver as I’d always thought the lift and cut feature caused rashes and ingrown hairs. After watching online views I chose this shaver and have been really impressed with it. No rash, no irritation, just a gentle and reliable close shave with very few if any missed hairs. Haven’t wet shaved for weeks now and am not going back.

Pros

Gentle, quick, comfortable

Cons

Software a bit glitchy - tells me to do a full clean in the pod almost every day

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9200/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9200/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-04

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. versus predecessor Philips Series S9000

  2. Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019

  3. * Compared to non-coated material

  4. * * comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge