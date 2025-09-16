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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 9000 Wet and dry shaver with beard trimmer attachment
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S9987/59
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Data Act Document
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (12)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Is my phone compatible with the Philips GroomTribe App?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Shavers Cleansing brush
Shaver series 9000Shaving unit bottom
Shaver series 9000Bracket
SH91Replacement electric shaver heads
ShaverAdjustable beard styler 1-5 mm
ShaversCharging stand
ShaversCleaning pod
Shaver Pouch
ShaversProtective cap
ShaversCleansing brush
Shaving head holder
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I cannot connect my Philips shaver to the GroomTribe App
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
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Get your broken product serviced or replaced
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