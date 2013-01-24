Home
    Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
      Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

      The most intelligent shaver powered by A.I gives you incredible skin comfort. Get feedback on shaving pressure to protect your skin, while cutting hair closer, even on 5-day beards. It senses, guides and adapts to your unique face.

        with SkinIQ Technology

        • Pressure Guard sensor
        • Dual SteelPrecision blades
        • Dermatologically tested
        • 360 D Flexing heads
        Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

        Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

        Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

        Advanced precision for a closer shave*

        Advanced precision for a closer shave*

        With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades shave close. The 72 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

        Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

        Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

        Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique via our GroomTribe app. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes**.

        Smooth gliding for better skin protection

        Smooth gliding for better skin protection

        A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 2000 micro-spheres that coat every square millimeter. Minimise irritation by reducing 25% of friction on skin***.

        Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

        Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

        The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

        Flexible heads follow your facial contours

        Flexible heads follow your facial contours

        Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.

        Enhanced shaving experience with app

        Enhanced shaving experience with app

        Perfect your shave by pairing your shaver with the Philips GroomTribe app. Shave by shave, track the progress of your skin, personalise your shave and master your technique for a shave that's as close as it is kind to skin.

        Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

        Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

        Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10 x more effective than cleaning with water****. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

        Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

        Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

        Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

        Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

        Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

        Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a moustache and trim sideburns.

        Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

        Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

        Shave cordlessly for up to 60 minutes after one full battery charge.

        Charging stand

        Charging stand

        Effortless charging with convenient stand available to hand.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          Dual SteelPrecision blades
          Contour following
          360 D Flexing heads
          SkinIQ technology
          • Pressure Guard sensor
          • Protective SkinGlide coating
          • Motion Control sensor
          • Power Adapt sensor

        • Ease of use

          Wet and Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Display
          • Advanced OLED display
          • Pressure guidance
          • Battery level indicator
          • Motion control indicator
          • Travel lock
          Cleaning
          • One-touch open
          • Fully washable

        • Power

          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • 5-min quick charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Battery type
          Li-Ion

        • Design

          Handle
          Rubber grip
          Colour(s)
          Dark chrome
          Shaving heads
          Angular

        • Software

          App
          • GroomTribe
          • Connects via Bluetooth®
          Smartphone compatibility
          iPhone and Android™ devices

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          Yes
          Replacement head SH91
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH91

        • Accessories

          Quick Clean Pod
          • Yes
          • 1 cartridge included
          Integrated pop-up trimmer
          Yes
          Charging stand
          Yes
          Travel and storage
          Travel case
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

              • versus predecessor Philips Series S9000
              • * Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019
              • * * Compared to non-coated material
              • * * * comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge

