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All series

  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

Shaver series 9000Wet and Dry electric shaver

S9985/50

4.4
| (755) Reviews | 90% recommend this product
Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
The most intelligent shaver powered by A.I gives you incredible skin comfort. Get feedback on shaving pressure to protect your skin, while cutting hair closer, even on 5-day beards. It senses, guides and adapts to your unique face.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

with SkinIQ Technology

Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

  • Pressure Guard sensor

  • Dual SteelPrecision blades

  • Dermatologically tested

  • 360 D Flexing heads

Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all of the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360 degree rotating blades. With up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades cut more hair per stroke*.

Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique via our GroomTribe app. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes**.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

755

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

31/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The best shaver I have used

Excellent shaver providing the best shave ever, I have tried other brands and they don't work on my beard which is tough and grows at uneven angles. The shaver is also very easy to keep clean.

This review was made for Shaver Series 8000 S8692/35 Wet and dry electric shaver with 2 accessories

Date of Use 2026-06-02

This review was made for Shaver Series 8000 S8692/35 Wet and dry electric shaver with 2 accessories

Date of Use 2026-06-02

06/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Amazing 👏

I would 💯 recommend this shaver as it does a very close shave and on my head. Fantastic

This review was made for i9000 X9000/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-20

This review was made for i9000 X9000/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-20

16/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good close shave

Excellent product that gives a great close shave - it’s easy to use, simple to clean and holds its charge really well. The cleaning pod works well and seems very hygienic. Not sure the motion ratings on the app make much sense but the app is useful for monitoring charge and shaver head levels. Overall very good product.

Pros

Excellent close shave

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 X9000/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-04-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 X9000/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-04-10

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. versus predecessor Philips Series S9000

  2. Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019

  3. * Compared to non-coated material

  4. * * comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge