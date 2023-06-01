Search terms

    Shaver series 9000

    Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ

    S9983/55
    Overall Rating / 5
    Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
      Shaver series 9000 Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ

      S9983/55
      Overall Rating / 5

      For superior closeness, even on a 5-day beard

      OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications
        For superior closeness, even on a 5-day beard

        • OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications
        For superior closeness, even on a 5-day beard

        • OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications
          For superior closeness, even on a 5-day beard

          • OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications
            Shaver series 9000

            Shaver series 9000

            Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ

            Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

            Discover the world's most intelligent shaver powered by AI: Philips Shaver Series 9000. Cuts at skin level with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ technology gives real time pressure feedback to protect your skin.
            OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

            OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

            The first Philips shaver with a dynamic OLED display reveals every shaver feature and notification with sharp, fluid animation. The intuitive interface includes SkinIQ guidance, battery status, cleaning advice and more.

            Technical Specifications

            • Accessories

              SmartClick
              Cleansing Brush
              Pouch
              Travel case
              Quick Clean Pod
              • Yes
              • 1 cartridge included
              Integrated pop-up trimmer
              Yes

            • Power

              Battery type
              Li-Ion
              Run time
              60 minutes
              Charging
              • 1 hour full charge
              • 5-min quick charge

            • Design

              Handle
              Ergonomic grip and handling
              Colour(s)
              Ash Gold
              Finishing
              Timeless elegance

            • Service

              Replacement head
              Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
              2 year warranty
              Yes

            • Shaving Performance

              Contour following
              360 D Flexing heads
              Shaving system
              • Lift & Cut System
              • Dual SteelPrecision blades
              SkinIQ technology
              • Power Adapt sensor
              • Nano SkinGlide Coating
              • Pressure Guard sensor
              • Motion Control sensor

            • Ease of use

              Display
              % Battery Level Indicator
              Wet and Dry
              Wet and dry use
              Cleaning
              • Cable-free Quick Clean Pod
              • One-touch open
              • Fully washable

            • SmartClick attachment

              Fits product type
              RQ585/51 DOES NOT fit angular head type

            Accessories

