Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Accessories

    Quick Clean Pod

    QCP10/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day Enjoy hygienic shaving every day Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
      -{discount-value}

      Accessories Quick Clean Pod

      QCP10/01
      Overall Rating / 5

      Enjoy hygienic shaving every day

      Using the Quick Clean pod after every shave will keep your shaver like new. It removes cut hair effectively and leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone* See all benefits

      Select a payment option
      Pay now

      Enjoy hygienic shaving every day

      Using the Quick Clean pod after every shave will keep your shaver like new. It removes cut hair effectively and leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone* See all benefits

      Enjoy hygienic shaving every day

      Using the Quick Clean pod after every shave will keep your shaver like new. It removes cut hair effectively and leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone* See all benefits

      Select a payment option
      Pay now

      Enjoy hygienic shaving every day

      Using the Quick Clean pod after every shave will keep your shaver like new. It removes cut hair effectively and leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone* See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Cleaning accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Accessories

        Accessories

        Quick Clean Pod

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Enjoy hygienic shaving every day

        Deep cleaning in just 1 minute

        • Deep cleaning in just 1 minute
        • Active lubricant
        • Refreshing scent
        • Skin-friendly formula
        Fresh fragrance for a clean-feeling shave

        Fresh fragrance for a clean-feeling shave

        The cleaning cartridge's special fragrance smells fresh and gives you a clean feel while shaving.

        A cartridge is effective for up to three months

        A cartridge is effective for up to three months

        Each Philips cleaning cartridge is effective for about 30 cleaning cycles with daily usage and up to three months with weekly usage. That's an entire season's worth of clean, hygienic shaving.

        Lubricants keep your shaver performing at its best

        Lubricants keep your shaver performing at its best

        The formula, enriched with active lubricants, protects your shaving heads from friction and wear, keeping your shaver performing at its best for longer.

        Completely alcohol-free

        Completely alcohol-free

        Completely alcohol-free, the cleaning fluid is skin-friendly and designed to offer protection from skin irritation.

        Quick Clean Pod compatibility

        Quick Clean Pod compatibility

        QCP is compatible with: Series S5000 (models: S588X/S589X), Series 7000, Series S8000 and Series 9000 (models: S99XX, S96XX). Not compatible with Series 9000 Prestige.

        Philips exclusive hygienic formula + multi-grid filter

        Philips exclusive hygienic formula combined with a multi-grid filter eliminates cut hair effectively and leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone*

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Cartridge
          1 pc
          Quick Clean Pod
          1 pc

        • Technical specifications

          Fits shaver model:
          • S5880/10
          • S5880/20
          • S5880/50
          • S5881/10
          • S5882/50
          • S5882/66
          • S5883/10
          • S5884/35
          • S5884/38
          • S5884/50
          • S5884/69
          • S5885/10
          • S5885/25
          • S5885/35
          • S5885/69
          • S5886/30
          • S5886/38
          • S5887/10
          • S5887/30
          • S5887/35
          • S5887/39
          • S5887/50
          • S5887/69
          • S5889/11
          • S5889/60
          • S5889/94
          • S5898/17
          • S5898/25
          • S5898/35
          • S5898/38
          • S5898/50
          • S5898/79
          • S7731/40
          • S7732/50
          • S7735/55
          • S7782/50
          • S7782/53
          • S7782/57
          • S7782/65
          • S7782/71
          • S7782/85
          • S7783/35
          • S7783/50
          • S7783/59
          • S7783/55
          • S7783/63
          • S7783/84
          • S7783/78
          • S7786/47
          • S7786/50
          • S7786/51
          • S7786/54
          • S7786/55
          • S7786/59
          • S7786/65
          • S7788/20
          • S7788/54
          • S7788/55
          • S7788/58
          • S7788/59
          • S7788/61
          • S7788/82
          • S7882/50
          • S7882/55
          • S7882/65
          • S7885/50
          • S7885/53
          • S7885/55
          • S7885/63
          • S7886/35
          • S7886/50
          • S7886/55
          • S7886/58
          • S7886/63
          • S7886/78
          • S7887/20
          • S7887/35
          • S7887/55
          • S7887/58
          • S7887/63
          • S7887/78
          • S7888/99
          • S8692/35
          • S8696/35
          • S8697/25
          • S8697/35
          • S9502/83
          • S9507/87
          • S9642/37
          • S9647/37
          • S9696/31
          • S9696/50
          • S9697/31
          • S9697/50
          • S9931/20
          • S9932/20
          • S9933/50
          • S9935/50
          • S9936/55
          • S9966/99
          • S9973/63
          • S9973/95
          • S9977/72
          • S9977/73
          • S9982/50
          • S9982/55
          • S9982/59
          • S9983/31
          • S9983/95
          • S9985/50
          • S9985/59
          • S9985/67
          • S9985/84
          • S9986/50
          • S9986/55
          • S9986/58
          • S9986/59
          • S9986/63
          • S9987/54
          • S9987/55
          • S9987/59
          • S9987/68
          • S9987/85
          • S9988/68

        • Capacity

          Cartridge
          • 1 x 5.41 fl oz
          • 1 x 160 ml

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.