  • Lower Price

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Superior closeness*, built to last Superior closeness*, built to last Superior closeness*, built to last

      Limited Edition 9000 Series Space-Grade Steel Electric Shaver

      S9980/74

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Superior closeness*, built to last

      Ultimate durability with self-sharpening blades made of steel similar to that used in the aerospace industry, designed to stay sharp and resist even the toughest conditions. Enjoy skin-level closeness and personalised skin comfort day after day.

      See all benefits
      Select a payment option
      Pay now

      Similar products

      See all Series shavers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all
      This product
      Limited Edition 9000 Series
      - {discount-value}

      Limited Edition 9000 Series

      Space-Grade Steel Electric Shaver

      total

      recurring payment

      Superior closeness*, built to last

      For superior closeness*, even on a 5-day beard

      • Skin-level closeness
      • Space-grade steel precision
      • Pressure Guard sensor
      • 360 D Flexing heads
      • Up to 5-year warranty*****
      Cuts in every direction with space-grade steel blades

      Cuts in every direction with space-grade steel blades

      Forged from high-performance, space-grade steel and designed to self-sharpen for 2 years, the 360 degree rotary blades cut hair in every direction, matching the natural hair growth.

      Built to last: up to 5 years' warranty*****

      Built to last: up to 5 years' warranty*****

      Our shavers are engineered for excellence and come with a 5 year warranty so you can enjoy ultimate reliability and performance, shave after shave.

      Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

      Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

      Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary technology lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin.

      Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

      Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

      Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

      Adapts to your contours with 360 degree Flexing Heads

      Adapts to your contours with 360 degree Flexing Heads

      Designed to follow the contours of your face and neck, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360 degrees for a thorough and comfortable shave.

      30% smoother** gliding with Nano SkinGlide Coating

      30% smoother** gliding with Nano SkinGlide Coating

      A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 250,000 micro-tech beads per square centimetre, improves gliding on skin by up to 30%**, to minimise irritation.

      Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

      Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

      The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensing technology that reads hair density 500 times per second. The Power Adapt Sensor auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      Enhance your shaving experience with Philips Shaving App***

      Enhance your shaving experience with Philips Shaving App***

      Perfect your shave by pairing your shaver with the Philips Shaving app. Shave by shave, track the progress of your skin, personalise your shave and master your technique for a shave that's as close as it is kind to skin.

      Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

      Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

      Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10 x more effective than cleaning with water****. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

      Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

      Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

      Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a moustache and trim sideburns.

      Made with care for you and the planet

      Made with care for you and the planet

      By replacing 30% of our internal plastics with recycled plastics, we are saving tons of virgin plastic in our production. On top of that, our blades are made from 80% recycled steel and produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

      Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

      Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

      Change your look with the click-on beard styler. Choose from 5 length settings to create anything from a perfect stubble to a neatly trimmed short beard. The beard stylers' rounded tips and combs are designed to prevent skin irritation.

      Effortless charging with convenient stand available to hand.

      Effortless charging with convenient stand available to hand.

      Fully charge your shaver within 1 hour in the stand. A stand created for both conveniently charging your device and neatly storing it away.

      OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

      OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

      The first Philips shaver with a dynamic OLED display reveals every shaver feature and notification with sharp, fluid animation. The intuitive interface includes SkinIQ guidance, battery status, cleaning advice and more.

      60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

      60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

      This advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: 60 minutes of running time after a full charge, or a quick charge for one shave.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Charging stand
        Yes
        SmartClick
        Beard styler
        Pouch
        Travel case
        Quick Clean Pod
        • Yes
        • 4 cartridges included

      • Power

        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5-min quick charge
        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Off mode (no attachments)
        < 0.1 W

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling
        Colour
        Adriatic Blue
        Finishing
        Timeless elegance

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
        2 + 3 years' warranty*****
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Space Grade Steel blades
        • Lift & Cut System
        Contour following
        360 D Flexing heads
        SkinIQ technology
        • Motion Control sensor
        • Power Adapt sensor
        • Nano SkinGlide Coating

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • Cable-free Quick Clean Pod
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Display
        Advanced OLED display
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Parts and Accessories

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • vs. predecessor Philips series 9000
      • * Compared to non-coated material
      • * * Based on Philips Series S7000 and Philips Shaving app users in 2019
      • * * * Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
      • * * * * 2-year warranty + 3-year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.​
      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.