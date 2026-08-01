Shaver series 7000

I purchased this shaver as a kit, including the cleaning system. Although I have used electric shavers for over 40 years, I decided to buy a new one as a retirement present to myself. Phillips, being leaders in electric shavers, was my only choice. Having owned a few in the past. This shaver is not cheep, but the shaver was on offer, so purchased. I must say, it’s easy to hold, large handle and nice size head. Simple control to turn on and offf. Easy to open the head to clean, although I have yet to dismantle the blades as I don't see the need at the moment. The electronics in the shaver connect to their free App, it’s a useful app to get you going, especially on how to properly get the best shave. Do not really use it that much. The cleaning kit is a game changer. Although it’s not a new system, it’s the first one I have had, and I like its simplicity. A quick rinse under the tap after a shave to remove most bits, then on to the holder and press power on. It automatically knows it on the cleaning tank and it does a clean for a few minutes, auto switching off. Shave quality is very good. Being a premium shaver, it has a very close shave and the large head, with its shaped sides allows for easy reach to those hairs under the nose. The handy flip out trimmer is ideal as a sideburn trimmer and at the easy especially as I wear glasses, to remove wayward hair around my ears. I would recommend this shaver as its very good quality, long warranty, easy to charge and clean and should last a very long time.