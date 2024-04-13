2 year warranty
SH71/50
This product
SH71
Replacement electric shaver heads
£ 44.99
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
£ 12.99
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
£ 19.99
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
£ 28.59
£ 44.99
S591/05
S595/05
S5880/50
S5884/35
S5884/38
S5885/35
S5887/13
S5887/35
S5887/69
S5889/11
SteelPrecision blades
Fits S7000 series
Fits S5000 angular shape
Fits 500 series
Does not fit S5000 rounded shape
1. Press the release buttons and detach the shaving head holder. 2. Turn the retaining rings counterclockwise and remove them. 3. Remove old shaving heads and insert replacement (notches should fit exactly onto the projections). 4. Place retaining rings back and turn them clockwise until you hear a click. 5. Insert the shaving holder back and close.
Replace the shaver heads every 24 months to ensure the best performance for your device.
At Philips we strive for sustainability in all aspects of product development. This packaging comes without plastic parts and is fully recyclable*.
3.6
of 5
77
Reviews
13/04/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great Service and Superb Products
Great customer service and excellent product thanks
Pros
Easy Clean and easy fir
Cons
Stupidly named as for 5000 series but didn’t fit a my 5000 series so had to order 3000 series heads for my 5000 series shaver ??????
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH71 SH71/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH71 SH71/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Jakin
21/03/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Delivered quickly - quality of blades: first-rate
Always best, in my view, to buy genuine Philips parts that will last well. The razor 7000 blades from Philips online can be guaranteed to fit the razor properly and I am already experiencing a closer shave.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH71 SH71/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH71 SH71/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Johnny be good
08/07/2023
United Kingdom
This product worked well
I bought these heads for my razor .it made my razor like a new one it worked well
Pros
Works well
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH71 SH71/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH71 SH71/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
where facilities exist