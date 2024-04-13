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  • Reset your shaver to new
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  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new

SH71Replacement electric shaver heads

SH71/50

3.6
| (77) Reviews
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
See all benefits

Add accessories

This product

SH71 Replacement electric shaver heads

SH71
Replacement electric shaver heads

£ 44.99

  • Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

    Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
    2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

    £ 12.99

  • Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

    Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
    3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

    £ 19.99

  • Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

    Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
    6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

    £ 28.59

£ 44.99

Compatible products
Philips Shaver 500 Series

Philips Shaver 500 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

S591/05

Philips Shaver 500 Series

Philips Shaver 500 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

S595/05

Shaver Series 5000

Shaver Series 5000
Wet and Dry electric shaver

S5880/50

Shaver Series 5000

Shaver Series 5000
Wet and Dry electric shaver

S5884/35

Shaver Series 5000

Shaver Series 5000
Wet and Dry electric shaver

S5884/38

Shaver Series 5000

Shaver Series 5000
Wet and Dry electric shaver

S5885/35

Shaver Series 5000

Shaver Series 5000
Wet and Dry electric shaver

S5887/13

Shaver Series 5000

Shaver Series 5000
Wet and Dry electric shaver

S5887/35

Shaver Series 5000

Shaver Series 5000
Wet and Dry electric shaver

S5887/69

Shaver Series 5000

Shaver Series 5000
Wet and Dry electric shaver

S5889/11

Change heads every 2 years for 100% performance

Reset your shaver to new

  • SteelPrecision blades

  • Fits S7000 series

  • Fits S5000 angular shape

  • Fits 500 series

  • Does not fit S5000 rounded shape

Reset your shaver very simply

Reset your shaver very simply

1. Press the release buttons and detach the shaving head holder. 2. Turn the retaining rings counterclockwise and remove them. 3. Remove old shaving heads and insert replacement (notches should fit exactly onto the projections). 4. Place retaining rings back and turn them clockwise until you hear a click. 5. Insert the shaving holder back and close.

Change heads every 24 months for the best performance

Change heads every 24 months for the best performance

Replace the shaver heads every 24 months to ensure the best performance for your device.

Recyclable packaging*

Recyclable packaging*

At Philips we strive for sustainability in all aspects of product development. This packaging comes without plastic parts and is fully recyclable*.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

77

Reviews

13/04/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great Service and Superb Products

Great customer service and excellent product thanks

Pros

Easy Clean and easy fir

Cons

Stupidly named as for 5000 series but didn’t fit a my 5000 series so had to order 3000 series heads for my 5000 series shaver ??????

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH71 SH71/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH71 SH71/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

21/03/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Delivered quickly - quality of blades: first-rate

Always best, in my view, to buy genuine Philips parts that will last well. The razor 7000 blades from Philips online can be guaranteed to fit the razor properly and I am already experiencing a closer shave.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH71 SH71/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH71 SH71/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

08/07/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product worked well

I bought these heads for my razor .it made my razor like a new one it worked well

Pros

Works well

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH71 SH71/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH71 SH71/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

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Disclaimers

  1. where facilities exist