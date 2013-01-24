Home
    Shaver series 7000, 5000

    Replacement shaving heads

    SH71/50
      Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

        Change heads every 2 years for 100% performance

        • SteelPrecision blades
        • Fits all S7000
        • Fits angular-shaped S5000
        • Not compatible w/ older S5000
        Compatible with all S7xxx and angular-shaped S5xxx

        SH71 replacement heads are compatible with all Shavers Series 7000 (S7xxx) and angular-shaped Series 5000 (S5xxx). They are not compatible with the rounded Series 5000, which use SH50 replacement heads instead.

        Powerful performance in every pass

        With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke*. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

        Reset your shaver very simply

        1. Press the release buttons and detach the shaving head holder. 2. Turn the retaining rings counter clockwise and remove them. 3. Remove old shaving heads and insert replacement (notches should fit exactly onto the projections). 4. Place retaining rings back and turn them clockwise until you hear a click. 5. Insert the shaving holder back and close.

        Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Fits product type
          • All Shaver series 7000
          • Angular-shaped Series 5000
          Shaving heads per packaging
          3

        Get support for this product

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Optional Accessories

              • Tested versus Philips Series 3000.

