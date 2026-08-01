2 year warranty
This product
Shaver series 7000
Wet and Dry electric shaver
£ 349.99
Accessories
Quick Clean Pod
£ 34.99
SH71
Replacement electric shaver heads
£ 39.29
£ 349.99
£ 349.99
Nano SkinGlide Coating
SteelPrecision blades
Motion Control sensor
360 D Flexing heads
7 years motor&battery lifetime
A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 250.000 micro-tech beads per square centimetre, improves gliding on skin by up to 30%***, to minimise irritation.
With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke*. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.
Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes***.
4.3
of 5
2959
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
ROSEBUSH
01/08/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
BEST EVER
ALWAYS BUY PHILIPS BUT THIS ONE HAS TO BE THE BEST EVER
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7887/78 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-17
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7887/78 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-17
And23
16/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great smooth shave
Works great,gives great shave,and cleans,replaced same model went faulty after years of use
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7887/35 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-17
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7887/35 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-17
CarlDH
05/07/2026
United Kingdom
excellent shaver
excellent shaver; even recommended for bears of 4 or 5 days of age: it removes them very softly. But i got the shaver version that only support a charger; if I would like to get the rest of the set: the cleaner, the trimmer head, nose cleaner head, etc,,, is it possible? and where and how can i get them?
Pros
very good and soft shaving for bears aged of several day
Cons
it should be bought with its complete set of heads and cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7886/58 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7886/58 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-01
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
compared to non-coated material
Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
Based on Philips Series S7000 and Daily Care app users in 2019
comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge