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  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection

-30% with SHAVE30

Shaver series 7000Wet and Dry electric shaver

S7887/58

4.3
| (2959) Reviews | 85% recommend this product
Close shave, advanced skin protection
The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3 day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

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This product

Shaver series 7000 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Shaver series 7000
Wet and Dry electric shaver

£ 399.99

  • Accessories

    Accessories
    Quick Clean Pod

    £ 34.99

  • SH71

    SH71
    Replacement electric shaver heads

    £ 34.99

£ 399.99

£ 399.99

with SkinIQ Technology

Close shave, advanced skin protection

  • Nano SkinGlide Coating

  • SteelPrecision blades

  • Motion Control sensor

  • 360 D Flexing heads

  • 7 years motor&battery lifetime

Reduces friction on skin to minimise irritation

A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 250.000 micro-tech beads per square centimetre, improves gliding on skin by up to 30%***, to minimise irritation.

Powerful performance in every pass

Powerful performance in every pass

With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke*. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes***.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

2959

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

01/08/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

BEST EVER

ALWAYS BUY PHILIPS BUT THIS ONE HAS TO BE THE BEST EVER

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7887/78 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-07-17

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7887/78 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-07-17

16/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great smooth shave

Works great,gives great shave,and cleans,replaced same model went faulty after years of use

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7887/35 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-17

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7887/35 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-17

05/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

excellent shaver

excellent shaver; even recommended for bears of 4 or 5 days of age: it removes them very softly. But i got the shaver version that only support a charger; if I would like to get the rest of the set: the cleaner, the trimmer head, nose cleaner head, etc,,, is it possible? and where and how can i get them?

Pros

very good and soft shaving for bears aged of several day

Cons

it should be bought with its complete set of heads and cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7886/58 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-05-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7886/58 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-05-01

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. compared to non-coated material

  2. Tested versus Philips Series 3000.

  3. Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019

  4. comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge