2 year warranty
This product
Shaver series 7000
Wet and Dry electric shaver
£ 399.99
Accessories
Quick Clean Pod
£ 34.99
SH71
Replacement electric shaver heads
£ 34.99
£ 399.99
£ 399.99
Nano SkinGlide Coating
SteelPrecision blades
Motion Control sensor
360 D Flexing heads
7 years motor&battery lifetime
A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 250.000 micro-tech beads per square centimetre, improves gliding on skin by up to 30%***, to minimise irritation.
With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke*. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.
Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes***.
4.3
of 5
2959
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
ROSEBUSH
01/08/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
BEST EVER
ALWAYS BUY PHILIPS BUT THIS ONE HAS TO BE THE BEST EVER
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7887/78 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-17
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7887/78 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-17
And23
16/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great smooth shave
Works great,gives great shave,and cleans,replaced same model went faulty after years of use
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7887/35 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-17
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7887/35 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-17
CarlDH
05/07/2026
United Kingdom
excellent shaver
excellent shaver; even recommended for bears of 4 or 5 days of age: it removes them very softly. But i got the shaver version that only support a charger; if I would like to get the rest of the set: the cleaner, the trimmer head, nose cleaner head, etc,,, is it possible? and where and how can i get them?
Pros
very good and soft shaving for bears aged of several day
Cons
it should be bought with its complete set of heads and cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7886/58 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7886/58 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-01
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
compared to non-coated material
Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019
comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge