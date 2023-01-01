Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    Shaver Series 5000

    Wet and dry electric shaver and soft pouch

    S5887/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Powerful shave, gentle on skin Powerful shave, gentle on skin Powerful shave, gentle on skin
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver Series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver and soft pouch

      S5887/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      with SkinIQ Technology

      • Powerful performance in every pass
      • Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving
      • Flexible heads follow your facial contours
      • Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency
      • One-touch open for easy cleaning
      See all benefits
      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Shaver Series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver and soft pouch

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        with SkinIQ Technology

        • Powerful performance in every pass
        • Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving
        • Flexible heads follow your facial contours
        • Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency
        • One-touch open for easy cleaning
        See all benefits

        with SkinIQ Technology

        • Powerful performance in every pass
        • Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving
        • Flexible heads follow your facial contours
        • Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency
        • One-touch open for easy cleaning
        See all benefits
        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Shaver Series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver and soft pouch

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          with SkinIQ Technology

          • Powerful performance in every pass
          • Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving
          • Flexible heads follow your facial contours
          • Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency
          • One-touch open for easy cleaning
          See all benefits

          Similar products

          See all Series shavers

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            See all parts and accessories
            Shaver Series 5000

            Shaver Series 5000

            Wet and dry electric shaver and soft pouch

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Powerful shave, gentle on skin

            The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort.
            Powerful performance in every pass

            Powerful performance in every pass

            With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke*. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

            Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

            Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

            The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

            Flexible heads follow your facial contours

            Flexible heads follow your facial contours

            Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.

            Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

            Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

            The new shape of the shaving heads is engineered for precision. The surface is enhanced with hair guiding channels, designed to move hair into an effective cutting position.

            One-touch open for easy cleaning

            One-touch open for easy cleaning

            Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

            Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

            Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

            Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

            Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

            Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

            Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a moustache and trim sideburns.

            Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

            Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

            Shave cordlessly for up to 60 minutes after one full battery charge.

            1 hour charging time and 5 min quick charge

            1 hour charging time and 5 min quick charge

            Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

            Shaver comes with Eco passport

            Shaver comes with Eco passport

            Our production facility for blades uses 100% renewable electricity, and our packaging is made with recyclable materials. All shavers come with an Eco passport.

            LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

            LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

            The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best experience out of your shaver. This interface includes: 3 level battery status, cleaning advice and travel lock indicator.

            Convenient charging

            Convenient charging

            At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

            Strengthened with palladium for longer shaver lifetime

            Strengthened with palladium for longer shaver lifetime

            The motors and batteries of our shavers are engineered for durability, having long-lasting power for a powerful shave

            Reset your shaver to new

            Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance

            Technical Specifications

            • Accessories

              Maintenance
              Cleaning brush
              Integrated pop-up trimmer
              Yes
              Travel and storage
              • Soft pouch
              • Protective cap
              USB-A cable included
              Power adapter not included

            • Power

              Run time
              60 minutes
              Automatic voltage
              5 V
              Battery Type
              Li-Ion
              Charging
              • 1 hour full charge
              • 5-min quick charge
              Stand-by power
              0.04  W
              Max power consumption
              9  W

            • Design

              Colour
              Carbon Grey
              Handle
              Rubber grip
              Shaving heads
              Angular

            • Service

              2 year warranty
              Yes
              Replacement head SH71
              Replace every 2 yrs with SH71

            • Shaving Performance

              Contour following
              360 D Flexing heads
              Shaving system
              SteelPrecision blades
              SkinIQ technology
              Power Adapt sensor

            • Ease of use

              Display
              • LED display
              • Battery level indicator
              • Travel lock
              Wet and Dry
              Wet and dry use
              Cleaning
              • One-touch open
              • Fully washable
              Charging
              USB-A Charging

            What's in the box?

            Packaging photograph

            Other items in the box

            • SmartClick precision trimmer

            Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Find a spare part or an accessory

            Go to parts and accessories

            Accessories

              * Suggested retail price

              Suggested products

                Recently viewed products

                  Reviews

                  Be the first to review this item

                  • Tested versus Philips Series 3000.

                  Help with your online order

                  Online Store Support
                  Terms and conditions
                  Search order
                  Student discount
                  © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                  Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.