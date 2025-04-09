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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Face Shavers
All series
Limited Edition 9000 Series Space-Grade Steel Electric Shaver
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S9980/54
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User manual
Data Act Document
All (12)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
What do the symbols on my Philips S9000 Shaver mean?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Is my phone compatible with the Philips GroomTribe App?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Limited Edition 9000 SeriesBracket
AccessoriesQuick Clean Pod
SH91Replacement electric shaver heads
ShaverAdjustable beard styler 1-5 mm
ShaversCharging stand
ShaversCleaning pod
Shaver Pouch
ShaversProtective cap
ShaversCleansing brush
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I cannot connect my Philips shaver to the GroomTribe App
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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