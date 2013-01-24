Home
      Close shave, advanced skin protection

      The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3 day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection.

        Close shave, advanced skin protection

        with SkinIQ Technology

        • Protective SkinGlide coating
        • SteelPrecision blades
        • Motion Control sensor
        • 360 D Flexing heads
        Reduces friction on skin to minimise irritation

        Reduces friction on skin to minimise irritation

        A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 2000 micro-tech beads per square millimetre, it reduces friction on skin by 25%*, to minimise irritation.

        Powerful performance in every pass

        Powerful performance in every pass

        With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke**. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

        Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

        Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

        Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes***.

        Enhanced shaving experience with app

        Enhanced shaving experience with app

        Perfect your shave by pairing your shaver with the Philips GroomTribe app. Shave by shave, track the progress of your skin, personalise your shave and master your technique for a shave that's as close as it is kind to skin.

        Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

        Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

        The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 125 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

        Flexible heads follow your facial contours

        Flexible heads follow your facial contours

        Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.

        Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

        Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

        The new shape of the shaving heads is engineered for precision. The surface is enhanced with hair guiding channels, designed to move hair into an effective cutting position.

        Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

        Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

        Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10 x more effective than cleaning with water****. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

        Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

        Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

        Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

        Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

        Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

        Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a moustache and trim sideburns.

        Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

        Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

        Shave cordlessly for up to 60 minutes after one full battery charge.

        1 hour charging time and 5 min quick charge

        1 hour charging time and 5 min quick charge

        Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

        Shaver comes with Eco passport

        Shaver comes with Eco passport

        At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our production facility for blades uses 100% renewable electricity, and our packaging is made with recyclable materials. All shavers come with an Eco passport.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          SteelPrecision blades
          Contour following
          360 D Flexing heads
          SkinIQ technology
          • Protective SkinGlide coating
          • Motion Control sensor
          • Power Adapt sensor

        • Ease of use

          Wet and Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Display
          • Motion control indicator
          • LED display
          • Battery level indicator
          • Travel lock
          Cleaning
          • One-touch open
          • Fully washable

        • Power

          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • 5-min quick charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Stand-by power
          0.04  W
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Battery type
          Li-Ion

        • Design

          Handle
          Rubber grip
          Colour(s)
          Dark chrome
          Shaving heads
          Angular

        • Software

          App
          • GroomTribe
          • Connects via Bluetooth®
          Smartphone compatibility
          iPhone and Android™ devices

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          Yes
          Replacement head SH71
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH71

        • Accessories

          Integrated pop-up trimmer
          Yes
          Quick Clean Pod
          • Yes
          • 1 cartridge included
          Charging stand
          Yes
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush
          Travel and storage
          Travel case

              • compared to non-coated material
              • * Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
              • * * Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019.
              • * * * comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge

