2 year warranty
Protective SkinGlide coating
SteelPrecision blades
Motion Control sensor
360 D Flexing heads
A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 2000 micro-tech beads per square millimetre, it reduces friction on skin by 25%*, to minimise irritation.
Powerful yet gentle, the 45 self-sharpening SteelPrecision blades on this Philips shaver complete up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, cutting more hair per stroke** for a clean, comfortable finish.
An electric shaver motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes***.
4.3
of 5
2959
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
ROSEBUSH
01/08/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
BEST EVER
ALWAYS BUY PHILIPS BUT THIS ONE HAS TO BE THE BEST EVER
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7887/78 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-17
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7887/78 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-17
And23
16/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great smooth shave
Works great,gives great shave,and cleans,replaced same model went faulty after years of use
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7887/35 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-17
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7887/35 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-17
CarlDH
05/07/2026
United Kingdom
excellent shaver
excellent shaver; even recommended for bears of 4 or 5 days of age: it removes them very softly. But i got the shaver version that only support a charger; if I would like to get the rest of the set: the cleaner, the trimmer head, nose cleaner head, etc,,, is it possible? and where and how can i get them?
Pros
very good and soft shaving for bears aged of several day
Cons
it should be bought with its complete set of heads and cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7886/58 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7886/58 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-01
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
compared to non-coated material
Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
* Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019.
* * comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge