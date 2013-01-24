  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Shaver series 7000

    Wet and Dry electric shaver

    S7783/78
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Close shave, advanced skin protection Close shave, advanced skin protection Close shave, advanced skin protection
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 7000 Wet and Dry electric shaver

      S7783/78
      Overall Rating / 5

      Close shave, advanced skin protection

      The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3 day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection. See all benefits

      Shaver series 7000 Wet and Dry electric shaver

      Close shave, advanced skin protection

      The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3 day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection. See all benefits

      Close shave, advanced skin protection

      The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3 day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection. See all benefits

      Shaver series 7000 Wet and Dry electric shaver

      Close shave, advanced skin protection

      The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3 day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Series shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Shaver series 7000

        Shaver series 7000

        Wet and Dry electric shaver

        Total:

        Close shave, advanced skin protection

        with SkinIQ Technology

        • Protective SkinGlide coating
        • SteelPrecision blades
        • Motion Control sensor
        • 360 D Flexing heads
        Reduces friction on skin to minimise irritation

        Reduces friction on skin to minimise irritation

        A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 2000 micro-tech beads per square millimetre, it reduces friction on skin by 25%*, to minimise irritation.

        Powerful performance in every pass

        Powerful performance in every pass

        With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke**. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

        Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

        Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

        Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes***.

        Enhanced shaving experience with app

        Enhanced shaving experience with app

        Perfect your shave by pairing your shaver with the Philips GroomTribe app. Shave by shave, track the progress of your skin, personalise your shave and master your technique for a shave that's as close as it is kind to skin.

        Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

        Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

        The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 125 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

        Flexible heads follow your facial contours

        Flexible heads follow your facial contours

        Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.

        Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

        Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

        The new shape of the shaving heads is engineered for precision. The surface is enhanced with hair guiding channels, designed to move hair into an effective cutting position.

        Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

        Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

        Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10 x more effective than cleaning with water****. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

        Unique OneBlade technology

        Unique OneBlade technology

        The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and more comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200 x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

        Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

        Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

        Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a moustache and trim sideburns.

        Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

        Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

        Shave cordlessly for up to 60 minutes after one full battery charge.

        1 hour charging time and 5 min quick charge

        1 hour charging time and 5 min quick charge

        Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

        Shaver comes with Eco passport

        Shaver comes with Eco passport

        At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our production facility for blades uses 100% renewable electricity, and our packaging is made with recyclable materials. All shavers come with an Eco passport.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          SteelPrecision blades
          Contour following
          360 D Flexing heads
          SkinIQ technology
          • Power Adapt sensor
          • Protective SkinGlide coating
          • Motion Control sensor

        • Trimming and shaving performance

          Shaving system
          • Contour-following technology
          • Dual protection system
          Trimming system
          Contour-following technology

        • Ease of use

          Wet and Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Display
          • Motion control indicator
          • LED display
          • Battery level indicator
          • Travel lock
          • Charging indicator on adapter
          Cleaning
          • One-touch open
          • Fully washable
          Charging
          Rechargeable

        • Power

          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge (S7000)
          • 5 min quick charge (S7000)
          • 4 hours full charge (OneBlade)
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Stand-by power
          0.04 W (S7000)  W
          Maximum Power Consumption
          2 (OneBlade), 9 (S7000)  W
          Battery type
          • Li-ion (S7000)
          • Lithium-ion (OneBlade)

        • Design

          Handle
          • Rubber grip (S7000)
          • Ribbed rubber grip (OneBlade)
          Colour(s)
          • Ink Black (S7000)
          • Lime green (OneBlade)
          • Charcoal grey (OneBlade)
          Shaving heads
          Angular

        • Software

          App
          • Connects via Bluetooth®
          • GroomTribe
          Smartphone compatibility
          iPhone and Android™ devices

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          • Yes (S7000)
          • On the handle (OneBlade)
          Replacement head (S7000)
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH71
          Replacement head (OneBlade)
          QP210, QP220, QP610, QP620, Replace every 4 months*

        • Accessories

          Integrated pop-up trimmer
          Yes
          Quick Clean Pod
          • 1 cartridge included
          • Yes
          Charging stand
          Yes
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush (S7000)
          • Storage cap (OneBlade)
          Travel and storage
          Travel case
          Comb
          • Click-on skin guard
          • Click-on body comb
          Extra replaceable blade
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • * Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
              • compared to non-coated material
              • * * Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019.
              • * * * comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
              Register

              Subscribe to our newsletter

              Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


              Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

              A welcome gift of 15% off*

              Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

              People that are happy to make use of their membership
              *
              I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
              What does this mean?
              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
              *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions
              **Sign up to stay informed, and register your product within 90 days after purchase

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount