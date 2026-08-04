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  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin

Shaver series 5000Wet and Dry electric shaver

S5588/30

4.3
| (3604) Reviews | 86% recommend this product
Powerful shave, gentle on skin
The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

with SkinIQ Technology

Powerful shave, gentle on skin

  • SteelPrecision blades

  • Power Adapt sensor

  • 360 D Flexing heads

  • Integrated pop-up trimmer

More cutting performance in every stroke

More cutting performance in every stroke

Powerful yet gentle, the 45 self-sharpening SteelPrecision blades on this Philips shaver complete up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, cutting more hair per stroke** for a clean, comfortable finish.

A shaver with the power to tame beards

A shaver with the power to tame beards

The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 125 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

Follows the contours of your face

Follows the contours of your face

Designed to follow the contours of your face, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3604

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

04/08/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

My old electric razor broke after about 20 years of use so I chose another Phillips. Shaves close and lasts a reasonable time between charges. Good all round product.

This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5887/10 Wet and dry electric shaver and soft pouch

Date of Use 2026-08-03

This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5887/10 Wet and dry electric shaver and soft pouch

Date of Use 2026-08-03

03/08/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great Shaver

after using razor for years, i purchased this shaver and its easy to use whether wet or dry.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5889/R1 Refurbished Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5889/R1 Refurbished Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-13

19/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Old friend.

I was given a philishave razor for my 21st birthday and used it for many many years. Roll on fifty years and I was considering getting a new cordless razor. Having bought a Braun series 9 which I used for a couple of years dropped it in the shower and tried to get it repaired which didn’t prove cost effective. I looked around and the most cost effective solution was to purchase a Philips, which I did. I was pleasantly surprised and impressed with how good it was and looked. It was like welcoming home an old friend.

Pros

Cuts close and smooth

Cons

Runs so quiet I think it’s running down.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5889/11 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-05-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5889/11 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-05-14

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. Tested versus Philips Series 3000.