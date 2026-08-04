2 year warranty
SteelPrecision blades
Power Adapt sensor
360 D Flexing heads
Integrated pop-up trimmer
Powerful yet gentle, the 45 self-sharpening SteelPrecision blades on this Philips shaver complete up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, cutting more hair per stroke** for a clean, comfortable finish.
The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 125 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.
Designed to follow the contours of your face, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.
4.3
of 5
3606
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
B8man
04/08/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
My old electric razor broke after about 20 years of use so I chose another Phillips. Shaves close and lasts a reasonable time between charges. Good all round product.
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5887/10 Wet and dry electric shaver and soft pouch
Date of Use 2026-08-03
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5887/10 Wet and dry electric shaver and soft pouch
Date of Use 2026-08-03
KiSr
03/08/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great Shaver
after using razor for years, i purchased this shaver and its easy to use whether wet or dry.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5889/R1 Refurbished Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5889/R1 Refurbished Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-13
Jimbowen
19/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Old friend.
I was given a philishave razor for my 21st birthday and used it for many many years. Roll on fifty years and I was considering getting a new cordless razor. Having bought a Braun series 9 which I used for a couple of years dropped it in the shower and tried to get it repaired which didn’t prove cost effective. I looked around and the most cost effective solution was to purchase a Philips, which I did. I was pleasantly surprised and impressed with how good it was and looked. It was like welcoming home an old friend.
Pros
Cuts close and smooth
Cons
Runs so quiet I think it’s running down.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5889/11 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5889/11 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-14
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Tested versus Philips Series 3000.