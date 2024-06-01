Search terms

      Shaver Series 5000 Wet and Dry electric shaver

      S5889/50

      The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort.

      Shaver Series 5000
      Shaver Series 5000

      Wet and Dry electric shaver

      Powerful shave, gentle on skin

      with SkinIQ Technology

      • SteelPrecision blades
      • Power Adapt sensor
      • 360 D Flexing heads
      • Integrated pop-up trimmer
      • 7 years motor&battery lifetime
      With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave 17% closer*, cutting more hair per stroke. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

      Dynamically adapts shaving power from the moment the shaver touches your face or head. It reads hair density 250 x per second. Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving.

      Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow the contours of your face and head. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.

      The new shape of the shaving heads is engineered for precision. The surface is enhanced with hair guiding channels, designed to move hair into an effective cutting position.

      Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10 x more effective than cleaning with water**. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

      Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

      Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a moustache and trim sideburns.

      Shave cordlessly for up to 60 minutes after one full battery charge.

      Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

      Our production facility for blades uses 100% renewable electricity, and our packaging is made with recyclable materials. All shavers come with an Eco passport.

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best experience out of your shaver. This interface includes: 3 level battery status, cleaning advice and travel lock indicator.

      Our shavers are engineered for excellence and come with up to a 5 year extended warranty when you register your product, so you can enjoy ultimate reliability and performance, shave after shave.

      Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Quick Clean Pod
        • Yes
        • 1 cartridge included
        Integrated pop-up trimmer
        Yes
        Travel and storage
        Travel case
        USB-A cable included
        Power adapter not included

      • Power

        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5-min quick charge
        Automatic voltage
        5 V
        Battery Type
        Li-Ion
        Stand-by power
        0.04  W
        Max power consumption
        9  W

      • Design

        Colour
        Electric Blue
        Handle
        Rubber grip
        Shaving heads
        Angular

      • Service

        Replacement head SH71
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH71
        2 + 3 years' warranty**
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        360 D Flexing heads
        Shaving system
        SteelPrecision blades
        SkinIQ technology
        Power Adapt sensor

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • LED display
        • Battery level indicator
        • Travel lock
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Charging
        USB-A Charging

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • SmartClick precision trimmer

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
      • Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
      • *comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
