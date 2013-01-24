Search terms
Close shave, advanced skin protection
The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3 day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 2000 micro-tech beads per square millimetre, it reduces friction on skin by 25%*, to minimise irritation.
Powerful yet gentle, the 45 self-sharpening SteelPrecision blades on this Philips shaver complete up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, cutting more hair per stroke** for a clean, comfortable finish.
An electric shaver motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes***.
Pair your Philips electric shaver with the GroomTribe app and prepare to master your technique. Just track your progress and personalise your routine to achieve a shave that's both close and kind.
The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 125 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.
Designed to follow the contours of your face, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.
This new-shape precision shaver is enhanced with hair guiding channels for optimal cutting and skin comfort.
10 x more effective than cleaning with water****, the powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute. Using it helps maintain shaver performance and increase hygiene.
A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preferences. Choose a convenient dry shave or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.
Refine and define your moustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.
A shaver for use at home or on the go. Get 60 minutes of shaving time from a 1 hour charge or plug it in for instant and continuous power.
Fully charge your Philips shaver in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy-efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. With shaving blades produced using 100% renewable electricity and packaging made with recyclable materials, all shavers come with an Eco passport.
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Power
Design
Software
Service
Accessories
SH70/70
HQ110/02
JC305/50
JC303/50
JC302/50
CRP338/01
CP9062/01
CP9061/01