    Shaver series 7000

    Wet and Dry electric shaver

    S7783/35
    Close shave, advanced skin protection
      Close shave, advanced skin protection

      The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3 day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection.

        Shaver series 7000

        Shaver series 7000

        Wet and Dry electric shaver

        Close shave, advanced skin protection

        with SkinIQ Technology

        • Protective SkinGlide coating
        • SteelPrecision blades
        • Motion Control sensor
        • 360 D Flexing heads
        A shaver that reduces friction to minimise irritation

        A shaver that reduces friction to minimise irritation

        A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 2000 micro-tech beads per square millimetre, it reduces friction on skin by 25%*, to minimise irritation.

        More cutting performance in every stroke

        More cutting performance in every stroke

        Powerful yet gentle, the 45 self-sharpening SteelPrecision blades on this Philips shaver complete up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, cutting more hair per stroke** for a clean, comfortable finish.

        Guides you to an improved shaving technique

        Guides you to an improved shaving technique

        An electric shaver motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes***.

        Master your technique with the Philips GroomTribe app

        Master your technique with the Philips GroomTribe app

        Pair your Philips electric shaver with the GroomTribe app and prepare to master your technique. Just track your progress and personalise your routine to achieve a shave that's both close and kind.

        A shaver with the power to tame beards

        A shaver with the power to tame beards

        The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 125 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

        Follows the contours of your face

        Follows the contours of your face

        Designed to follow the contours of your face, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.

        Guides hair into the optimal cutting position

        Guides hair into the optimal cutting position

        This new-shape precision shaver is enhanced with hair guiding channels for optimal cutting and skin comfort.

        Powerful cleaning pod for maintenance and hygiene

        Powerful cleaning pod for maintenance and hygiene

        10 x more effective than cleaning with water****, the powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute. Using it helps maintain shaver performance and increase hygiene.

        Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

        Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

        A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preferences. Choose a convenient dry shave or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

        Even up your moustache and sideburns

        Even up your moustache and sideburns

        Refine and define your moustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

        60 minutes of shaving from a 1 hour charge

        60 minutes of shaving from a 1 hour charge

        A shaver for use at home or on the go. Get 60 minutes of shaving time from a 1 hour charge or plug it in for instant and continuous power. 

        Fully charged in one hour

        Fully charged in one hour

        Fully charge your Philips shaver in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy-efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

        The electric shaver with an Eco passport

        The electric shaver with an Eco passport

        At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. With shaving blades produced using 100% renewable electricity and packaging made with recyclable materials, all shavers come with an Eco passport.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          SteelPrecision blades
          Contour following
          360 D Flexing heads
          SkinIQ technology
          • Protective SkinGlide coating
          • Motion Control sensor
          • Power Adapt sensor

        • Ease of use

          Wet and Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Display
          • Motion control indicator
          • LED display
          • Battery level indicator
          • Travel lock
          Cleaning
          • One-touch open
          • Fully washable

        • Power

          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • 5-min quick charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Stand-by power
          0.04  W
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Battery type
          Li-Ion

        • Design

          Handle
          Rubber grip
          Colour
          Ink Black
          Shaving heads
          Angular

        • Software

          App
          • GroomTribe
          • Connects via Bluetooth®
          Smartphone compatibility
          iPhone and Android™ devices

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          Yes
          Replacement head SH71
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH71

        • Accessories

          Integrated pop-up trimmer
          Yes
          Charging stand
          Yes
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush
          Travel and storage
          Travel case

