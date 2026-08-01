ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection
  • Close shave, advanced skin protection

Shaver series 7000Wet and Dry electric shaver

S7783/59

4.3
| (2959) Reviews | 85% recommend this product
Close shave, advanced skin protection
The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3 day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

with SkinIQ Technology

Close shave, advanced skin protection

  • Protective SkinGlide coating

  • SteelPrecision blades

  • Motion Control sensor

  • 360 D Flexing heads

A shaver that reduces friction to minimise irritation

A shaver that reduces friction to minimise irritation

A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 2000 micro-tech beads per square millimetre, it reduces friction on skin by 25%*, to minimise irritation.

More cutting performance in every stroke

More cutting performance in every stroke

Powerful yet gentle, the 45 self-sharpening SteelPrecision blades on this Philips shaver complete up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, cutting more hair per stroke** for a clean, comfortable finish.

Guides you to an improved shaving technique

Guides you to an improved shaving technique

An electric shaver motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes***.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

2959

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

01/08/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

BEST EVER

ALWAYS BUY PHILIPS BUT THIS ONE HAS TO BE THE BEST EVER

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7887/78 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-07-17

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7887/78 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-07-17

16/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great smooth shave

Works great,gives great shave,and cleans,replaced same model went faulty after years of use

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7887/35 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-17

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7887/35 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-17

05/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

excellent shaver

excellent shaver; even recommended for bears of 4 or 5 days of age: it removes them very softly. But i got the shaver version that only support a charger; if I would like to get the rest of the set: the cleaner, the trimmer head, nose cleaner head, etc,,, is it possible? and where and how can i get them?

Pros

very good and soft shaving for bears aged of several day

Cons

it should be bought with its complete set of heads and cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7886/58 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-05-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7886/58 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-05-01

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. compared to non-coated material

  2. Tested versus Philips Series 3000.

  3. * Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019.

  4. * * comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge