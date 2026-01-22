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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 7000 Wet and Dry electric shaver
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S7783/59
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Quick start guide
Data Act Document
All (13)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
Which Philips shavers are compatible with the Quick Clean Pod?
When should I replace the cartridge of my Philips cleaning station?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Shavers Cleansing brush
Shaver 7000Bracket
Shaver series 5000Shaving unit bottom
SH71Replacement electric shaver heads
ShaverAdjustable beard styler 1-5 mm
Shaver 5000, 7000, 8000Nose trimmer
ShaversCharging stand
ShaversCleaning pod
Shaver Pouch
ShaversProtective cap
ShaversCleansing brush
Shaving head holder
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
My Philips shaver is not working
I cannot connect my Philips shaver to the GroomTribe App
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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