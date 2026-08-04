2 year warranty
SteelPrecision blades
Power Adapt sensor
360 D Flexing heads
Integrated pop-up trimmer
Powerful yet gentle, the 45 self-sharpening SteelPrecision blades on this Philips shaver complete up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, cutting more hair per stroke** for a clean, comfortable finish.
The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 125 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.
Designed to follow the contours of your face, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.
4.3
of 5
3606
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
B8man
04/08/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
My old electric razor broke after about 20 years of use so I chose another Phillips. Shaves close and lasts a reasonable time between charges. Good all round product.
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5887/10 Wet and dry electric shaver and soft pouch
Date of Use 2026-08-03
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5887/10 Wet and dry electric shaver and soft pouch
Date of Use 2026-08-03
KiSr
03/08/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great Shaver
after using razor for years, i purchased this shaver and its easy to use whether wet or dry.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5889/R1 Refurbished Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5889/R1 Refurbished Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-13
Jimbowen
19/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Old friend.
I was given a philishave razor for my 21st birthday and used it for many many years. Roll on fifty years and I was considering getting a new cordless razor. Having bought a Braun series 9 which I used for a couple of years dropped it in the shower and tried to get it repaired which didn’t prove cost effective. I looked around and the most cost effective solution was to purchase a Philips, which I did. I was pleasantly surprised and impressed with how good it was and looked. It was like welcoming home an old friend.
Pros
Cuts close and smooth
Cons
Runs so quiet I think it’s running down.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5889/11 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5889/11 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-14
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge