Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Shaver series 7000

    Wet and Dry electric shaver

    S7887/78
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Close shave, advanced skin protection Close shave, advanced skin protection Close shave, advanced skin protection
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 7000 Wet and Dry electric shaver

      S7887/78
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Close shave, advanced skin protection

      The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3 day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection. See all benefits

      Close shave, advanced skin protection

      The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3 day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection. See all benefits

      Close shave, advanced skin protection

      The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3 day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection. See all benefits

      Close shave, advanced skin protection

      The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3 day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Series shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Shaver series 7000

        Shaver series 7000

        Wet and Dry electric shaver

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Close shave, advanced skin protection

        with SkinIQ Technology

        • Nano SkinGlide Coating
        • SteelPrecision blades
        • Motion Control sensor
        • 360 D Flexing heads
        • 7 years motor&battery lifetime
        Reduces friction on skin to minimise irritation

        Reduces friction on skin to minimise irritation

        A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 250.000 micro-tech beads per square centimetre, improves gliding on skin by up to 30%***, to minimise irritation.

        Powerful performance in every pass

        Powerful performance in every pass

        With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke*. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

        Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

        Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

        Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes***.

        Enhanced shaving experience with app

        Enhanced shaving experience with app

        Perfect your shave by pairing your shaver with the Philips Shaving app. Shave by shave, track the progress of your skin, personalise your shave and master your technique for a shave that's as close as it is kind to skin.

        Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

        Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

        The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

        Adjusts to your facial contour for optimal skin contact

        Adjusts to your facial contour for optimal skin contact

        Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.

        Unique OneBlade technology

        Unique OneBlade technology

        Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200 x per second, it's efficient even on longer hairs.

        Powerful cleaning pod for maintenance and hygiene

        Powerful cleaning pod for maintenance and hygiene

        10 x more effective than cleaning with water****, the powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute. Using it helps maintain shaver performance and increase hygiene.

        Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

        Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

        The new shape of the shaving heads is engineered for precision. The surface is enhanced with hair guiding channels, designed to move hair into an effective cutting position.

        Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

        Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

        Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

        Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

        Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

        Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a moustache and trim sideburns.

        Convenient charging

        Convenient charging

        At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

        1 hour charging time and 5 min quick charge

        1 hour charging time and 5 min quick charge

        Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

        Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

        Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

        Shave cordlessly for up to 60 minutes after one full battery charge.

        Technical Specifications

        • Trimming and shaving performance

          Shaving system
          • Contour-following technology
          • Dual protection system
          Trimming system
          Contour-following technology

        • Accessories

          Comb
          • Click-on skin guard
          • Click-on body comb
          Charging stand
          Yes
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush (S7000)
          • Storage cap (OneBlade)
          Extra replaceable blade
          Yes
          Quick Clean Pod
          • 1 cartridge included
          • Yes
          Integrated pop-up trimmer
          Yes
          Travel and storage
          Travel case

        • Software

          App
          • Connects via Bluetooth®
          • Philips Shaving App
          Software update
          Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase
          Smartphone compatibility
          iPhone and Android™ devices

        • Power

          Battery type
          • Li-ion (S7000)
          • Lithium-ion (OneBlade)
          Run time
          60 minutes
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge (S7000)
          • 5 min quick charge (S7000)
          • 4 hours full charge (OneBlade)
          Stand-by power
          0.04 W (S7000)  W
          Maximum Power Consumption
          2 (OneBlade), 9 (S7000)  W

        • Design

          Handle
          • Rubber grip (S7000)
          • Ribbed rubber grip (OneBlade)
          Colour(s)
          • Dark Chrome (S7000)
          • Lime green (OneBlade)
          • Charcoal grey (OneBlade)
          Shaving heads
          Angular

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          • Yes (S7000)
          • On the handle (OneBlade)
          Replacement head (S7000)
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH71
          Replacement head (OneBlade)
          QP210, QP220, QP610, QP620, Replace every 4 months*

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          360 D Flexing heads
          Shaving system
          SteelPrecision blades
          SkinIQ technology
          • Power Adapt sensor
          • Protective SkinGlide coating
          • Motion Control sensor

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Motion control indicator
          • LED display
          • Battery level indicator
          • Travel lock
          • Charging indicator on adapter
          Wet and Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Cleaning
          • One-touch open
          • Fully washable
          Charging
          Rechargeable

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • compared to non-coated material
              • * Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
              • ** Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019
              • *** comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs water in the cartridge
              © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.
              Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

              Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.