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All-in-One TrimmerAdjusting Precision Comb 1-3 mm

CP2133/01

Adjustable beard comb for your All-in-One-Trimmer

This comb is for your All-in-One-Trimmer and lets you trim and style your beard the way you like it using different settings. Guaranteed precision for the look you have in mind.

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Compatible products

All-in-One Trimmer

All-in-One Trimmer
Refurbished Series 9000

MG9540/15R1

All-in-One Trimmer

All-in-One Trimmer
Series 7000

MG7950/15

All-in-One Trimmer

All-in-One Trimmer
Series 9000

MG9530/15

All-in-One Trimmer

All-in-One Trimmer
Series 7000

MG7920/15

All-in-One Trimmer

All-in-One Trimmer
Series 7000

MG7940/15

All-in-One Trimmer

All-in-One Trimmer
Series 7000

MG7940/75

All-in-One Trimmer

All-in-One Trimmer
Series 9000

MG9540/15

All-in-One Trimmer

All-in-One Trimmer
Series 9000

MG9553/15

All-in-One Trimmer

All-in-One Trimmer
Series 9000

MG9555/15

All-in-One Trimmer

All-in-One Trimmer
Refurbished Series 7000

MG7920/15R1

Check for compatibility below

Adjustable beard comb for your All-in-One-Trimmer

  • All-in-One Trimmer

  • Black

  • Measurement: 1-3 mm

Technical specifications

Contacting Philips

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