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CP2133/01
Adjustable beard comb for your All-in-One-Trimmer
This comb is for your All-in-One-Trimmer and lets you trim and style your beard the way you like it using different settings. Guaranteed precision for the look you have in mind.
MG9540/15R1
MG7950/15
MG9530/15
MG7920/15
MG7940/15
MG7940/75
MG9540/15
MG9553/15
MG9555/15
MG7920/15R1
All-in-One Trimmer
Black
Measurement: 1-3 mm
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