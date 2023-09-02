Search terms

    All-in-One Trimmer

    Series 7000

    MG7950/15
    • One tool, ultimate precision One tool, ultimate precision One tool, ultimate precision
      All-in-One Trimmer Series 7000

      MG7950/15
      One tool, ultimate precision

      Craft your personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 15 quality tools for styling your face, head and body. The precision trimming comb delivers a consistent trim at the exact length you want. See all benefits

        One tool, ultimate precision

        For face, hair & body

        • 15-in-1: face, head & body
        • Precision trimming comb
        • Self-sharpening steel blades
        • BeardSense technology
        Even trim in one pass

        Even trim in one pass

        The patented trimming comb offers 11 length settings between 1–3 mm, so you can achieve an even trim at the exact length you want.

        Long-lasting performance for precise results

        Long-lasting performance for precise results

        Stainless steel blades remain as sharp as day one for long-lasting performance. No oil required.

        A trimmer that adjusts to your beard

        A trimmer that adjusts to your beard

        The trimmer scans the beard density 125 x per second and boosts power exactly when you need it to tackle dense, bushy or longer beards.

        All-in-one for face, head & body

        All-in-one for face, head & body

        This all-in-one trimmer offers 15 tools for all your grooming needs. Conveniently trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and groom your body.

        Get an even trim and sharp edges

        Get an even trim and sharp edges

        The trimmer and its multi-comb set offer 26 length settings from 0.5 to 20 mm in up to 0.2 mm precision steps for shorter and longer beard styles. The narrow design of the precision trimmer attachment makes it easy to create sharp edges and fine details. Clean up your cheeks, chin and neck with the metal trimmer to finish your look.

        Say goodbye to body hair

        Say goodbye to body hair

        Shave comfortably below the neck with our body shaver attachment. A unique skin-protection system guards sensitive areas while you shave as close as 0.5 mm. You can also trim body hair with the click-on comb.

        30% faster hair trimming**

        30% faster hair trimming**

        Hair clipping is 30% faster** thanks to an extra-wide 41 mm stainless steel hair clipper that cuts more with every stroke. Create your hairstyle with length settings with the 4, 9, 12 and 16 mm extra-wide hair combs.

        Trim ear and nose hair easily and comfortably

        Trim ear and nose hair easily and comfortably

        Avoid nicks and cuts as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

        Runs 4 weeks on a single charge*

        Runs 4 weeks on a single charge*

        A powerful lithium-ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of runtime with a 5-minute quick charge option for long life and maximum power.

        Water-resistant for convenient use and easy cleaning

        Water-resistant for convenient use and easy cleaning

        The trimmer is water resistant, so you can use it comfortably in the shower and clean it easily under the tap.

        Always know when it's time to charge

        Always know when it's time to charge

        A battery indicator lets you know your battery status: low, empty, charging or full. So you never get caught with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

        Easy to grip and control

        Easy to grip and control

        The trimmer is easy to hold and manoeuvre with an ergonomic rubber grip for superior comfort and control.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          Up to 120 minutes
          Charging
          • 60 minutes
          • 5-min quick charge
          Charging method
          USB-A (no adapter included)
          Maximum power consumption
          5 W
          Input Voltage
          5 V

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic rubber grip

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Maintenance-free
          No blade oil required
          Display
          • Battery low indicator
          • Battery full indicator
          • Battery charging indicator
          Wet and Dry
          100% shower proof
          Operation
          Cordless use only

        • Versatile styling

          Styling tools
          • Steel trimmer
          • Nose and ear trimmer
          • Body shaver with skin protector
          • Steel precision trimmer
          • Extra-wide hair trimmer
          • Precision trimming comb
          • 3–7 mm adjustable comb
          • 9–13 mm adjustable comb
          • 16-20 mm adjustable comb
          • 1 body comb
          • 4 wide hair combs
          Accessories
          • Soft pouch
          • Cleaning brush
          • USB-A (adapter not included)
          # of attachments
          15

        • Precise trim

          Cutting performance
          • Self-sharpening steel blades
          • BeardSense technology
          Precision trimming
          Precision trimming comb
          Length settings
          26 (0.5–20 mm)
          Precision steps
          Up to 0.2 mm

              • Based on trimming facial hair 2-3 times per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes
              • * Compared to the Philips All-in-One trimmer without the 41 mm cutting element
