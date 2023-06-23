ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

All-in-One Trimmer Series 7000

Support

All-in-One TrimmerSeries 7000

MG7950/15

All-in-One Trimmer Series 7000

Go to shop

Get the most out of your product

  • How to maintain, clean and charge your trimmer. Philips All-in-One trimmer MG5000, MG7000, MG9000 series
    How to maintain, clean and charge your trimmer. Philips All-in-One trimmer MG5000, MG7000, MG9000 series
  • How to trim and style your facial hair. Philips All-in-One trimmer MG5000, MG7000, MG9000 series with OneBlade
    How to trim and style your facial hair. Philips All-in-One trimmer MG5000, MG7000, MG9000 series with OneBlade
  • How to trim and style your facial hair. Philips All-in-One trimmer MG5000, MG7000, MG9000 series
    How to trim and style your facial hair. Philips All-in-One trimmer MG5000, MG7000, MG9000 series
  • How to groom your body. Philips All-in-One trimmer MG5000, MG7000, MG9000 series
    How to groom your body. Philips All-in-One trimmer MG5000, MG7000, MG9000 series
  • How to cut your head hair. Philips All-in-One trimmer MG5000, MG7000, MG9000 series
    How to cut your head hair. Philips All-in-One trimmer MG5000, MG7000, MG9000 series

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • ZIP file, 440.9 kB
  • 2 June 2026

User manual

  • PDF file, 6.3 MB
  • 12 December 2025

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Service and exchange

Get your broken product serviced or replaced

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you