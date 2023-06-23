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2 year warranty
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FACE Stylers and grooming kits
All series
All-in-One Trimmer Series 7000
Support
MG7950/15
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (14)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
All-in-One TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 9–13 mm
All-in-One TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 16–20 mm
All-in-One TrimmerHair comb 9 mm
All-in-One TrimmerPouch
All-in-One TrimmerHair comb 12 mm
All-in-One TrimmerHair comb 16 mm
All-in-One TrimmerAdjusting Precision Comb 1-3 mm
All-in-One-TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 3–7 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBody comb 3 mm
All-in-One TrimmerHair comb 4 mm
All-in-One TrimmerSeries 7000
USB Cable
Beardtrimmer series 5000Precision trimmer
Cutter
All-in-One-Trimmer/MultigroomNose and ear trimmer
Multigroom series 7000Hair trimmer
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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