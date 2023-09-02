Search terms

    All-in-One Trimmer

    Series 7000

    MG7920/15
    • One tool, ultimate precision One tool, ultimate precision One tool, ultimate precision
      All-in-One Trimmer Series 7000

      MG7920/15
      One tool, ultimate precision

      Craft your personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 13 high-quality tools for styling your face, head and body. The precision trimming comb delivers a consistent trim at the exact length you want. See all benefits

            For face, hair & body

            • 13-in-1: face, head and body
            • Precision trimming comb
            • Self-sharpening steel blades
            • BeardSense technology
            Even trim in one pass

            Even trim in one pass

            The patented trimming comb offers 11 length settings between 1–3 mm, so you can achieve an even trim at the exact length you want.

            Long-lasting performance for precise results

            Long-lasting performance for precise results

            Stainless steel blades remain as sharp as day one for long-lasting performance. No oil required.

            A trimmer that adjusts to your beard

            A trimmer that adjusts to your beard

            The trimmer scans the beard density 125 x per second and boosts power exactly when you need it to tackle dense, bushy or longer beards.

            All-in-one for face, head & body

            All-in-one for face, head & body

            This all-in-one trimmer offers 13 tools for all of your grooming needs. Conveniently trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and groom your body.

            Get an even trim and sharp edges

            Get an even trim and sharp edges

            The trimmer and its multi-comb set offer 19 length settings from 0.5 to 16 mm in up to 0.2 mm precision steps for shorter and longer beard styles. The narrow design of the precision trimmer attachment makes it easy to create sharp edges and fine details. Clean up your cheeks, chin and neck with the metal trimmer to finish your look.

            Say goodbye to body hair

            Say goodbye to body hair

            Shave comfortably below the neck with our body shaver attachment. A unique skin-protection system guards sensitive areas while you shave as close as 0.5 mm. You can also trim body hair with the click-on comb.

            Your haircut at home

            Your haircut at home

            With the trimmer's multi-comb system you can choose length settings between 0.5–16 mm to create your hairstyle at home.

            Get the details right

            Get the details right

            The nose/ear trimmer attachment removes unwanted nose and ear hair quickly and safely. Easily keep your eyebrows neat and tidy with the dedicated eyebrow comb.

            Runs 4 weeks on a single charge*

            Runs 4 weeks on a single charge*

            A powerful lithium-ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of runtime with a 5-minute quick charge option for long life and maximum power.

            Water-resistant for convenient use and easy cleaning

            Water-resistant for convenient use and easy cleaning

            The trimmer is water resistant, so you can use it comfortably in the shower and clean it easily under the tap.

            Always know when it's time to charge

            Always know when it's time to charge

            A battery indicator lets you know your battery status: low, empty, charging or full. So you never get caught with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

            Easy to grip and control

            Easy to grip and control

            The trimmer is easy to hold and manoeuvre with an ergonomic rubber grip for superior comfort and control.

            Technical Specifications

            • Power

              Battery type
              Lithium-ion
              Run time
              Up to 120 minutes
              Charging
              • 60 minutes
              • 5-min quick charge
              Charging method
              USB-A (no adapter included)
              Maximum power consumption
              5 W
              Input Voltage
              5 V

            • Design

              Handle
              Ergonomic rubber grip

            • Service

              2 year warranty
              Yes

            • Ease of use

              Maintenance-free
              No blade oil required
              Display
              • Battery low indicator
              • Battery full indicator
              • Battery charging indicator
              Wet and Dry
              100% shower proof
              Operation
              Cordless use only

            • Versatile styling

              Styling tools
              • Steel trimmer
              • Nose and ear trimmer
              • Body shaver with skin protector
              • Steel precision trimmer
              • Precision trimming comb
              • 3–7 mm adjustable comb
              • 3 hair combs
              • 2 body combs
              • Eyebrow comb
              Accessories
              • Soft pouch
              • Cleaning brush
              • USB-A (adapter not included)
              # of attachments
              13

            • Precise trim

              Cutting performance
              • Self-sharpening steel blades
              • BeardSense technology
              Precision trimming
              Precision trimming comb
              Length settings
              19 (0.5–16 mm)
              Precision steps
              Up to 0.2 mm

