Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
FACE Stylers and grooming kits
All series
All-in-One Trimmer Series 7000
Support
MG7920/15
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
User manual
Argentinian Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
All (14)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
All-in-One TrimmerPouch
All-in-One TrimmerAdjusting Precision Comb 1-3 mm
All-in-One-TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 3–7 mm
All-in-One TrimmerEyebrow comb 6 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBody comb 3 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBody comb 5 mm
USB Cable
All-in-One-Trimmer& MultigroomHair comb 9 mm
Beardtrimmer series 5000Precision trimmer
Cutter
All-in-One-Trimmer/MultigroomNose and ear trimmer
Body trimmer
All-in-One_Trimmer& MultigroomHair comb 16 mm
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you