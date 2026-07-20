2 year warranty
The ultimate grooming kit
20-in-1: face, head and body
Precision trimming comb
Unique OneBlade technology
The patented trimming comb offers 11 length settings between 1–3 mm, so you can achieve an even trim at the exact length you want.
Fast-moving cutter (6000 x per minute) powers through even the longest hair, with glide coating and rounded tips to protect your skin, so you can comfortably style and shave your beard. Clean up your cheeks, chin and neck to shape your beard precisely.
The trimmer's stainless steel blades remain as sharp as on day one for long-lasting performance. No oil required.
4.4
of 5
466
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
RHcool
20/07/2026
United Kingdom
Great shaver quite and charged quickly and beard shave was quick and painless
Pros
Clean. Shave and quiet
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9558/15 20-in-1 Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9558/15 20-in-1 Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-19
Cephas53
14/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
I love it!
I love it. Meets all my needs and does it brilliantly. Taking the difficulty out of my grooming!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9556/15 19-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-05-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9556/15 19-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-05-04
LesG
14/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Best trimer so far !
Love it! Everything what you may need to groom/trim in one place. 100% recommend.
Cons
No so far !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9556/15 19-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9556/15 19-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-10
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Based on 2.3 times trimming facial hair per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes
Compared to the Philips All-in-One trimmer without the 41 mm cutting element