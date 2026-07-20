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        All-in-One TrimmerSeries 9000

        MG9555/15

        4.4
        | (466) Reviews | 93% recommend this product
        Stainless steel precision
        Craft your personal look with this ultimate grooming set for face, head and body. This combination of our most advanced stainless steel trimmer and OneBlade offers ultimate precision trimming and styling to achieve the style you want.
        See all benefits

        The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

        Precise trim, sharp edges and convenient shave

        Stainless steel precision

        • The ultimate grooming kit

        • 20-in-1: face, head and body

        • Precision trimming comb

        • Unique OneBlade technology

        Even trim in one pass

        Even trim in one pass

        The patented trimming comb offers 11 length settings between 1–3 mm, so you can achieve an even trim at the exact length you want.

        OneBlade for clean lines and sharp edges

        Fast-moving cutter (6000 x per minute) powers through even the longest hair, with glide coating and rounded tips to protect your skin, so you can comfortably style and shave your beard. Clean up your cheeks, chin and neck to shape your beard precisely.

        Long-lasting performance for precise results

        Long-lasting performance for precise results

        The trimmer's stainless steel blades remain as sharp as on day one for long-lasting performance. No oil required.

        Technical specifications

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Parts & Accessories

        Reviews

        These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
        Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

        4.4

        of 5

        466

        Reviews

        93%

        recommend this product

        20/07/2026

        United Kingdom

        United Kingdom

        Great shaver quite and charged quickly and beard shave was quick and painless

        Pros

        Clean. Shave and quiet

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9558/15 20-in-1 Trimmer

        Date of Use 2026-07-19

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9558/15 20-in-1 Trimmer

        Date of Use 2026-07-19

        14/07/2026

        United Kingdom

        United Kingdom

        Verified buyer

        I love it!

        I love it. Meets all my needs and does it brilliantly. Taking the difficulty out of my grooming!

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9556/15 19-in-1 trimmer

        Date of Use 2026-05-04

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9556/15 19-in-1 trimmer

        Date of Use 2026-05-04

        14/06/2026

        United Kingdom

        United Kingdom

        Verified buyer

        Best trimer so far !

        Love it! Everything what you may need to groom/trim in one place. 100% recommend.

        Cons

        No so far !

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9556/15 19-in-1 trimmer

        Date of Use 2026-06-10

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9556/15 19-in-1 trimmer

        Date of Use 2026-06-10

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        Disclaimers

        1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

        1. Based on 2.3 times trimming facial hair per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes

        2. Compared to the Philips All-in-One trimmer without the 41 mm cutting element