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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
FACE Stylers and grooming kits
All series
All-in-One Trimmer Series 9000
Support
MG9555/15
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity
All (13)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
All-in-One-TrimmerHair comb 41 mm
All-in-One TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 9–13 mm
All-in-One TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 16–20 mm
All-in-One TrimmerHair comb 9 mm
All-in-One TrimmerHair comb 12 mm
All-in-One TrimmerHair comb 16 mm
All-in-One TrimmerAdjusting Precision Comb 1-3 mm
All-in-One-TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 3–7 mm
All-in-One TrimmerEyebrow comb 6 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBody comb 3 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBody comb 5 mm
All-in-One TrimmerHair comb 4 mm
USB Cable
OneBlade 360, OneBlade Pro Adjustable beard comb 1–5 mm
HQ87USB wall adapter
Cutter
All-in-One-Trimmer/MultigroomNose and ear trimmer
Body trimmer
Multigroom series 7000Hair trimmer
OneBladeOneBlade Comb 1mm
OneBladeOneBlade comb 2mm
OneBladeOneBlade comb 3mm
OneBladeOneBlade Comb 5mm
ShaversCleansing brush
OneBlade& OneBlade Pro OneBlade Protective cap
OneBlade Body comb 3 mm
OneBladeSkin protector
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
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Get your broken product serviced or replaced
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