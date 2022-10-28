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  • Reduces skin irritation
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  • Reduces skin irritation
  • Reduces skin irritation
  • Reduces skin irritation
  • Reduces skin irritation
  • Reduces skin irritation
  • Reduces skin irritation
  • Reduces skin irritation
  • Reduces skin irritation
  • Reduces skin irritation
  • Reduces skin irritation
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  • Reduces skin irritation
  • Reduces skin irritation
  • Reduces skin irritation
  • Reduces skin irritation
  • Reduces skin irritation
  • Reduces skin irritation
  • Reduces skin irritation
  • Reduces skin irritation
  • Reduces skin irritation

Discontinued

Shaver series 6000Wet and dry electric shaver

S6650/48

4.3
| (760) Reviews | 89% recommend this product
Reduces skin irritation
The Philips Series 6000 delivers a perfectly clean shave and reduces skin irritation at the same time. It has an Anti-Friction coating that creates a smooth surface and effortlessly glides over your skin for less irritation.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

with anti-friction coating

Reduces skin irritation

  • MultiPrecision Blades

  • Anti-friction coating

  • MultiFlex Heads

  • Guard Mode

MultiPrecision Blades cut efficiently even on short stubble

MultiPrecision Blades cut efficiently even on short stubble

Get a shave that's fast and close. MultiPrecision Blades lift up both long and short hairs to cut them—and any remaining stubble—in just a few strokes.

Anti-Friction Coating for an effortless, smooth shave

Anti-Friction Coating for an effortless, smooth shave

A special coating applied to the shaving rings is designed to reduce friction on your skin, creating an effortless, smooth shave that minimises skin irritation.

5 directional contour following for a comfortable shave

5 directional contour following for a comfortable shave

5 direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements follow the contours of your face and enable the shaver to glide over your skin comfortably with minimal resistance.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

760

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

28/10/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Reliability

I have used Philips shavers for many, many years and wouldn't change to another manufacturer

Pros

Reliability and a comfortable shave

Cons

Can't think of anything

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 6000 S6650/48 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 6000 S6650/48 Wet and dry electric shaver

06/02/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Smooth and close shave

This is the best shave I can remember after 40 years of daily use of electric shavers. The anti-friction coaating helps the shaver glide easily over the hairs and the blades cut short and clean leaving a very smooth feel to the face and neck

Pros

The anti-friction coating; the shaver cleaning system

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 6000 S6680/26 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 6000 S6680/26 Wet and dry electric shaver

06/03/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

It does what it says it does

I have had a beard since I was 18 as shaving made my face so sore because my whiskers grow in all directions it's like having 4 shaves to get smooth. This razor shaved me for the first time without making my face sore, well done so pleased with it as can now go beard free now

This review was made for Shaver series 6000 S6650/48 Wet and dry electric shaver

This review was made for Shaver series 6000 S6650/48 Wet and dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 