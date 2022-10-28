I chose this product due to the good reviews and on cost grounds and the fact that I have had Philips shavers before. I prefer Philips shavers with flex heads to competitors foil shavers as the foils always broke after a while. Whereas Philips heads last longer which is reflected in the 36 month warranty period provided. The SS6630 provides a close shave which is just slightly below a razor shave. I have only used the SS6630 as a dry shave however I note that many of the reviews stated that wet shave provides even better results. I like the closeness of the shave, cost, extended warranty period if you register your product on the Philips website, functionality of Philips website, LED display, feel of the shaver not too plastic, 1 hour charging & shaving time. I do not like the fact that the trimmer needs to be attached separately and the extended delivery time even though I purchased directly from Philips. However the delay was more due to BREXIT and COVID I believe and I received an apology and a discount code to be used on future purchases. The motor on the shaver sounds more laboured than my old Philips shaver but the performance is fine to date.