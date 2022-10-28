2 year warranty
Discontinued
MultiPrecision Blades
Anti-friction coating
MultiFlex Heads
Guard Mode
Get a shave that's fast and close. MultiPrecision Blades lift up both long and short hairs to cut them—and any remaining stubble—in just a few strokes.
A special coating applied to the shaving rings is designed to reduce friction on your skin, creating an effortless, smooth shave that minimises skin irritation.
5 direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements follow the contours of your face and enable the shaver to glide over your skin comfortably with minimal resistance.
4.3
of 5
760
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Bumblejug
28/10/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Reliability
I have used Philips shavers for many, many years and wouldn't change to another manufacturer
Pros
Reliability and a comfortable shave
Cons
Can't think of anything
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 6000 S6650/48 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 6000 S6650/48 Wet and dry electric shaver
Docrockramillies
06/02/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Smooth and close shave
This is the best shave I can remember after 40 years of daily use of electric shavers. The anti-friction coaating helps the shaver glide easily over the hairs and the blades cut short and clean leaving a very smooth feel to the face and neck
Pros
The anti-friction coating; the shaver cleaning system
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 6000 S6680/26 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 6000 S6680/26 Wet and dry electric shaver
Kimmyflicker
06/03/2021
United Kingdom
It does what it says it does
I have had a beard since I was 18 as shaving made my face so sore because my whiskers grow in all directions it's like having 4 shaves to get smooth. This razor shaved me for the first time without making my face sore, well done so pleased with it as can now go beard free now
This review was made for Shaver series 6000 S6650/48 Wet and dry electric shaver
This review was made for Shaver series 6000 S6650/48 Wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.