Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Extra gentle, ultra fast
The ceramic discs remove hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness. This rechargeable epilator allows you to epilate anytime, anywhere!
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Extra gentle, ultra fast
The ceramic discs remove hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness. This rechargeable epilator allows you to epilate anytime, anywhere!
Extra gentle, ultra fast
The ceramic discs remove hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness. This rechargeable epilator allows you to epilate anytime, anywhere!
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Extra gentle, ultra fast
The ceramic discs remove hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness. This rechargeable epilator allows you to epilate anytime, anywhere!
Tenderly stimulates the skin reducing the pulling sensation to a minimum and making the whole epilation process more comfortable.
The ceramic epilation head has hypoallergenic discs, reducing the risk of allergic skin irritation.
Catches hairs as short as half a millimetre; you don't have to wait until the hair has fully grown before epilating again.
20% faster and more efficient.
The epilator is rechargeable enabling cordless usage so you can epilate everywhere.
Accessories