    Multigroom series 9000

    12-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

    MG9710/90
    Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
      Multigroom series 9000 12-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

      MG9710/90
      Ultimate styling for face, hair and body

      Perfect your style with the Prestige Edition trimming set combining our Multigroom with 12 quality tools including self-sharpening metal blades and OneBlade Face + Body to precisely trim, edge and shave any length of hair for ultimate styling

      Multigroom series 9000 12-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

      Ultimate styling for face, hair and body

      Perfect your style with the Prestige Edition trimming set combining our Multigroom with 12 quality tools including self-sharpening metal blades and OneBlade Face + Body to precisely trim, edge and shave any length of hair for ultimate styling See all benefits

      Ultimate styling for face, hair and body

      Perfect your style with the Prestige Edition trimming set combining our Multigroom with 12 quality tools including self-sharpening metal blades and OneBlade Face + Body to precisely trim, edge and shave any length of hair for ultimate styling See all benefits

      Multigroom series 9000 12-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

      Ultimate styling for face, hair and body

      Perfect your style with the Prestige Edition trimming set combining our Multigroom with 12 quality tools including self-sharpening metal blades and OneBlade Face + Body to precisely trim, edge and shave any length of hair for ultimate styling See all benefits

        Multigroom series 9000

        Multigroom series 9000

        12-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

        Ultimate styling for face, hair and body

        Prestige edition: 12-in-1 premium trimming set

        • 12 tools
        • Self-sharpening metal blades
        • Up to 120-min run time
        • Showerproof
        Self-sharpening metal blades long-lasting

        Self-sharpening metal blades long-lasting

        Self-sharpening metal blades are incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years, they cut just like they did on day one.

        Unique OneBlade technology

        Unique OneBlade technology

        The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and more comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200 x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

        Trim and style your face, hair and body with 12 tools

        Trim and style your face, hair and body with 12 tools

        This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body.

        Nose trimmer gently removes unwanted nose and ear hair

        Nose trimmer gently removes unwanted nose and ear hair

        Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

        6 combs for trimming your face, hair and body

        6 combs for trimming your face, hair and body

        2 stubble combs (1, 2 mm), 1 adjustable (3-7 mm), 2 hair combs (9, 12 mm), 1 OneBlade body comb (3 mm)

        Edge it up

        Edge it up

        Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!

        Shave it off

        Shave it off

        OneBlade doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.

        Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

        Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

        Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.

        Run time: up to 120 minutes of cordless use per charge

        Run time: up to 120 minutes of cordless use per charge

        The high-performance Lithium-Ion battery delivers up to 120 minutes of run time per every 1-hour full charge. A 5-minute quick charge delivers one full trim.

        Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

        Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

        This trimmer is designed to be water-resistant, so that you can use it comfortably in the shower and easily clean it under the tap.

        Durable OneBlade

        Durable OneBlade

        The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.

        Storage pouch for easy organisation and travel

        Storage pouch for easy organisation and travel

        Use the convenient pouch for storage or travel. It holds and protects your trimmer and all its tools when you're on the go.

        2 year warranty

        2 year warranty

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide warranty and worldwide voltage compatibility.

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Number of tools
          12 tools
          Styling tools
          • Nose and ear trimmer
          • 3-7 mm adjustable beard comb
          • 2 stubble combs
          • 2 hair combs
          • Click-on-body comb
          • Click-on-skin guard
          • Metal trimmer
          • OneBlade extra blade
          • OneBlade handle
          Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
          • Long beard
          • Short beard
          • Stubbled look
          • Sharp lines
          • Detailed styling
          • Goatee

        • Cutting system

          Cutting element
          Self-sharpening metal blades
          OneBlade Unique technology
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Storage cap
          Pouch
          Storage pouch

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          • 120 minutes (Multigroom)
          • 60 minutes (OneBlade)
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • 5 min quick charge (Multigroom)
          • 4 hours full charge (OneBlade)
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Ease of use

          Wet and Dry
          Showerproof and easy cleaning
          Display
          • Charging indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          Maintenance-free
          No oil needed

        • Design

          Handle
          No-slip rubber grip

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          Yes
          Replacement head
          • QP210, QP220, QP610, QP620
          • Replace every 4 months*

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

              * Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

