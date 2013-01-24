Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    SmartClick

    beard Styler accessory

    YS511/50
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Click-on Beard Styler Click-on Beard Styler Click-on Beard Styler
      -{discount-value}

      SmartClick beard Styler accessory

      YS511/50
      Find support for this product

      Click-on Beard Styler

      Click-on Beard Styler complements your Click & Style kit, so you can create the look you want. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £19.00
      Find similar products

      SmartClick beard Styler accessory

      Click-on Beard Styler

      Click-on Beard Styler complements your Click & Style kit, so you can create the look you want. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all parts and accessories
      SmartClick

      SmartClick

      beard Styler accessory

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Click-on Beard Styler

      • Beard styler accessory
      • SmartClick attachment
      Change your look with ease and precision

      Change your look with ease and precision

      Create anything from perfect stubble to a neatly trimmed beard or moustache. Simply rinse under the tap to clean.

      Try different lengths to get the trim that suits you best

      Try different lengths to get the trim that suits you best

      Choose from 5 length settings: 1 mm for perfect 3-day stubble to 5 mm for a short beard.

      Easy click on, click off

      Just click the beard styler attachment onto the handle and create perfect stubble.

      Optional Accessories

      See all parts and accessories
        * Suggested retail price

        Technical Specifications

        • Content

          Packaging
          Comb

        • Ease of use

          Fits product types
          • YS52- series
          • YS53- series

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount