2 year warranty
Triple protect shave system
2D Flexing head
Skin-friendly trimmer blades
Close results on skin
100% Showerproof
The innovative dual-head system offers you a smooth, close shave that leaves your skin feeling soft and refreshed or a precise trimmed look that perfectly complements your unique style. This groomer has the versatility you need.
The Triple Protect shave system has pearl tips for enhanced skin comfort, diamond-shaped holes for effortless skin doming while the guard significantly minimises skin irritation.
With contour following technology, the 2D Flexing head adapts the shaver head to follow the contours of your body areas. Catching even the difficult hairs.
4.4
of 5
120
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
MrNScotty
16/03/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great all-rounder that’s gentle on hair
I’ve been using the Philips Bodygroom Series 7000 for a few weeks now, and it’s a really reliable bit of kit. Here’s my take on how it actually performs: The Shave & Trim The adjustable comb is definitely the standout feature for me. It’s incredibly smooth and, most importantly, it doesn’t pull on the hairs at all, which has been an issue with other trimmers I’ve used. I haven't had a single nick or cut, which gives you a lot of confidence. However, as someone with sensitive skin, I did notice a bit of friction burn when using it dry. It’s not a dealbreaker, but something to be mindful of if you're prone to irritation. Design & Handling Despite being packed with features, it’s actually quite compact and easy to hold. It can still be a little tricky to navigate those really "hard to reach" spots, but generally, it’s easy to manoeuvre. I also really appreciate how quiet it is—it doesn’t feel like you’re starting a lawnmower in the bathroom! Battery & Extras The battery life is phenomenal. I’ve been using it for a few weeks on a single charge and haven't had to plug it in once yet. It comes with plenty of attachments, and the included carry bag is a lifesaver; it’s actually big enough to keep everything together so you don't end up losing the smaller pieces in a drawer.
Pros
Zero hair-pulling or nicks. Incredible battery life (weeks of use per charge). Quiet motor and compact design. Handy storage bag for all attachments.
Cons
Can cause slight friction burn on sensitive skin if used dry. A few awkward angles can still be tough to reach.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system
Rennk
16/03/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Powerful and skin friendly
Excellent body groomer by Philips! Very easy to use and it is skin friendly. Perfect for all body areas even sensitive. Great for trimming and shaving too. It is dermatologicaly tested and the battery life is amazing (up to 120mins runtime). It comes with a few different attachments (shaving head, trimming head, adjustable comb 1 - 3 mm, adjustable comb 3 - 7 mm, intimate comb, travel pouch and USB-A charging cable. I would definitely recommend this product to everyone!
Pros
Skin friendly, powerful, attachments
Cons
Nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system
Klementinum
05/03/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Fast, comfortable and close
I have used a number of body groomers over the years and this is by far and away the best one I have experienced. Firstly the interchangeable shaving attachments give flexibility and options for different hair length, finish and area to be shaved Then the speed and accuracy of the shave is amazing. Only one pass is all that is required in most areas to get a really close and smooth shave. The shaver is very quiet and light to use. This means it is maneuverable and easy to use in difficult to reach areas. The battery seems to last a long time The USB charging means that you don't need to carry heavier adaptors with you when you travel I would like to have seen a hard case to protect the unit and particularly the heads when I travel. Attachments for other Philips shavers such as the nose trimmer will not fit this unit which is a shame. That would have made it a total product for me.
Pros
It is fast and easy to use due to size and weight. There are multiple options with the range of attachments.
Cons
The carrying bag could be more protective for the delicate heads. It would be good if a nose and ear trimmer attachment was available as an accessory.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system
Online survey of 16,003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Quick charge option provides enough power for one trimming session
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase